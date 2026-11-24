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Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO

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Nvidia on Monday said it was reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO, effective immediately, an extraordinary reversal that followed calls from US President Donald Trump for his return after Huang resigned over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

(Video) Jensen Huang gets hero's welcome at Nvidia HQ, thanks staff for 'second chance'

Nvidia founder Jensen Huang returned to the chipmaker's Santa Clara headquarters in California on Monday to cheers and applause from a large crowd of employees, hours after the board announced his reinstatement president, chief executive officer, and board member.

X@cb_doge

97 arrested in $130m building maintenance bid-rigging bust

Authorities have arrested 97 people and dismantled a criminal syndicate behind building maintenance and renovation bid-rigging schemes involving contracts worth more than HK$130 million, following a week-long joint enforcement operation.

Wang Fuk Court relief fund rolls out $630m in new living support subsidies

The Wang Fuk Court Relief Fund has rolled out a new HK$630 million living support subsidy scheme, offering eligible households monthly cash assistance of HK$10,000 to HK$15,000 for up to 12 months, depending on the number of family members and their special needs.

Travel agency loses over $3m after accountant falls for email scam

A travel agency has lost more than HK$3 million after an accounting staff member fell victim to a business email compromise scam involving spoofed supplier payment instructions.

4 arrested as Customs seizes $4.1m worth of drugs at HK airport

Customs officers have arrested four air passengers and seized illicit drugs with an estimated total market value of about HK$4.1 million across three separate baggage concealment cases at Hong Kong International Airport over two consecutive days.

Primary school heads warn more schools risk zero Primary One classes as student numbers fall

Fifteen public primary schools were allocated zero Primary One classes this academic year due to insufficient enrollment, and the situation looks set to worsen next year as Hong Kong's school-age population continues to shrink.

Fire at Shau Kei Wan estate flat prompts evacuation

A mid-floor flat at Oi Chak House, Oi Tung Estate in Shau Kei Wan caught fire on Monday night, prompting residents to evacuate after hearing the fire alarm.

Photo: FB

HK bowling team returns from Doha with one gold, one silver and two bronzes

Hong Kong's bowling squad returned home from the Asian Bowling Championships in Doha on Friday night with a haul of one gold, one silver, and two bronzes.

World/China

Trump says he assured Nvidia that Jensen Huang posed no national security threat

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he reassured the Nvidia NVDA.O board that the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO would not pose a risk to US national security.

Photo: Reuters

Jensen Huang says he returns to Nvidia with 'greatest humility' in new statement

Jensen Huang has returned to Nvidia as president, chief executive officer, and board member following a unanimous vote by the chipmaker's board, saying in a statement that he takes on the responsibility "with the greatest humility and renewed commitment."

Photo: Reuters

Trump intervened in Nvidia reinstatement, seeing Huang as key to US open-weight AI, sources say

US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance personally intervened in Nvidia's decision over the weekend to reinstate chief executive Jensen Huang, convinced he alone could protect American-made open-weight artificial intelligence models, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Photo: Reuters

US lawmakers criticize Nvidia decision to reinstate Huang as CEO

US lawmakers from both parties offered sharp criticism on Monday of Nvidia's NVDA.O decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO and said Congress must pass legislation to crack down on US chip exports to China and get answers.

Jensen Huang arrives for a meeting with the Senate Banking Committee, December 3, 2025. REUTERS

New Belgium protests as embattled govt sets budget deadline

Belgium's prime minister on Monday set a new year-end deadline for his coalition government to agree a cost-cutting budget or face collapse, as tens of thousands of people protested against planned austerity measures.

Photo: Reuters

Manhunt launched in Bangkok after Myanmar worker dismembers wife

A woman's dismembered body was found stuffed in a fertilizer sack and other bags dumped in a garbage pile at the end of an alley in Bangkok's Lat Phrao area, and police are hunting a 21-year-old Myanmar man suspected of killing his wife.

Photo: X

Russia says Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery halts operations after massive attack

The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's southern Rostov region suspended operations on Monday after a massive Ukrainian missile and drone attack, the local governor said on social media.

File Photo/Reuters

Seattle man wins Jensen Huang lookalike contest in Vancouver

A retired Seattle resident who drove three hours across the border with his family has been crowned the winner of a Jensen Huang lookalike contest in downtown Vancouver.

Retiree Walter Lim poses with a photo of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after winning a lookalike contest in Vancouver. Reuters

EU Commission proposes ban on Russian athletes, ex-fighters in new Russia sanctions package

The European Commission proposed new sanctions against Russia on Monday over the war in Ukraine, including a ban on athletes competing under the Russian flag in sports events in the European Union and a ban on visas for Russian ex-combatants.

Market

Wall Street roars back, Nvidia jumps 31% as Jensen Huang returns as CEO

US stocks surged on Monday, led by a more than 6% jump in the Nasdaq as Nvidia's reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO drove investors back into AI-related shares after last week's rout.

Photo: Reuters

Gold rises as bargain hunters step in after steep weekly drop

Gold prices recovered from a more than one-year low on Monday as investors bought the dip, while the market looked ahead to upcoming US inflation data for further clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Tesla shares surge as Musk promises wide FSD v15 rollout next month

Tesla shares jumped more than 12 percent on Monday morning, rebounding alongside broader technology markets following Nvidia's reinstatement of chief executive Jensen Huang, as the electric vehicle maker kicked off a limited rollout of its Full Self-Driving (Supervised) version 15 software with a wider release promised next month.

File Photo/Reuters

Editorial

Beyond the Antalya deadlock: electrification, AI's carbon toll and Hong Kong's green mission

Beyond the Antalya deadlock: electrification, AI's carbon toll and Hong Kong's green mission.

Photo: Reuters

Opinion

Two vities, one hope for the guture | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

During my visit to Shenzhen for APEC 2026, I found myself looking up more often than usual. As evening fell, the city's skyscrapers became a canvas of color and light, welcoming visitors from across the Asia-Pacific.

After the midterms: time to revisit US Treasuries | ETF Compass | CSOP Intelligence

The Democrats' sweeping victory in the US midterm elections is reshaping both the outlook for Donald Trump's remaining two years in office and the investment landscape.

The US contradiction surrounding APEC 2026 | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam

The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting was held in Shenzhen last week, bringing together 21 member economies under the theme 'Building an Asia-Pacific Community for Shared Prosperity.'

Two roads for AI at work | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng

AI products keep arriving, but many people confuse two different approaches to adopting AI.