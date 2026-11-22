Fifteen public primary schools were allocated zero Primary One classes this academic year due to insufficient enrollment, and the situation looks set to worsen next year as Hong Kong's school-age population continues to shrink.

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Aided Primary School Heads Association chairperson Polly Chan Shuk-yee said primary schools are facing an oversupply of places relative to applicants, with parents still heavily focused on elite institutions, adding that she could not rule out more schools receiving zero allocated classes next year.

She noted that when student numbers were ample, even popular institutions saw applicants spill over to other schools, whereas this year the school-age population has dropped by several thousand more. Calculated at 24 students per class, she estimated a reduction of roughly 200 classes citywide, warning that more schools will certainly be at risk of zero allocation.

While acknowledging it is difficult to gauge the exact outcome, Chan said institutions that fail to reach the 16-student threshold to open a class during the discretionary places stage will face a survival crisis, and some may not be allocated any pupils in the central allocation stage.

Declining birth rates have also reduced the number of "legacy" students admitted through sibling or parental ties, potentially freeing up more spots in the central allocation pool.

Call to explore letting aided schools admit non-local students

Following the Education Bureau's launch of a pilot expansion this academic year allowing eligible Direct Subsidy Scheme schools to increase class numbers or sizes to admit non-local students, Chan noted that non-local pupils currently enrolled in local aided schools are mostly children of talent admission scheme entrants, which remains insufficient to fill the enrollment gap.

She agreed the sector should explore allowing aided and government primary schools to admit non-local students, though she stressed that the government's priority should be encouraging childbirth to safeguard education and long-term social development.