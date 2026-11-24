Nvidia founder Jensen Huang returned to the chipmaker's Santa Clara headquarters in California on Monday to cheers and applause from a large crowd of employees, hours after the board announced his reinstatement president, chief executive officer, and board member.

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Videos circulating on social media showed staff packing the lobby to applaud, cheer, and chant his name while holding up phones to record the moment, with shouts of "Jensen! Jensen!," "We love you," "Welcome back," and "Get to work."

Smiling and turning to acknowledge the crowd without his signature black leather jacket, Huang thanked employees and pledged to improve in his second tenure at the helm.

"Thank you all for the second chance," he told staff, drawing renewed cheers. "I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around."

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His return followed an open letter signed by more than 200,000 people, including roughly 10,000 current Nvidia employees, advocating for his reinstatement. Prominent technology executives also voiced support, with Elon Musk telling the DealBook Summit last week that letting Huang go was akin to "kicking Michael Jordan off your team when you're on a winning streak."

The reinstatement comes amid heightened scrutiny over Huang's workplace conduct, following a New York Times report citing court documents and interviews with current and former staff that alleged he had "used humiliation as a tool" and verbally belittled employees at times.