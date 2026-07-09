Morning Recap - July 9, 2026

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Murder arrest after woman dies in Wah Fu Estate minibus stop dispute

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A 53-year-old woman died after a dispute at a minibus stop in Wah Fu Estate, Aberdeen, with police arresting a 50-year-old woman on suspicion of murder, authorities said on Wednesday.

West Kowloon Highway car fire sparks severe traffic chaos

A private car caught fire on the West Kowloon Highway on Wednesday night, forcing the driver to abandon the vehicle and flee to safety, police said.

Veteran HK film art director Robert Loh missing in Poland for 5 days

Robert Loh, a veteran Hong Kong film art director, has been missing in Poland since July 3, with family and friends expressing deep concern and appealing for public help.

Mainland man, 22, arrested at PolyU for allegedly using fake graduation certificate

A 22-year-old mainland Chinese man holding a Hong Kong identity card was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly using forged documents, including a fake graduation certificate and transcript, at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, police said.

Suspected leachate leak detected at West New Territories Landfill, EPA says impact limited

The Environmental Protection Department has detected a suspected leachate leak at one of the stormwater outfalls at the West New Territories Landfill, with most of the discharge intercepted by a silt curtain, authorities said on Wednesday.

CAD orders Cathay investigation report within week after NATO jet scramble

The Civil Aviation Department has demanded Cathay Pacific submit an investigation report within a week after a Hong Kong-bound flight briefly lost contact with air traffic control over Romania, prompting NATO fighter jets to scramble.

World/China News

US launches new strikes on Iran after Trump vows to hit 'hard'

The United States launched new strikes on Iran on Wednesday after President Donald Trump vowed to hit "hard" following Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

NATO pledges €70 billion for Ukraine as Trump praises peace ‘progress’

NATO has pledged €70 billion (US$80 billion) in assistance for Ukraine's fight against Russia as the two-day summit in Ankara concluded, with US President Donald Trump expressing optimism about a future peace deal.

Trump says Ukraine to be allowed to make Patriot missile interceptors

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States would grant Ukraine a license to manufacture Patriot missile interceptors, a huge boost for Kyiv, which has long sought permission to produce the defensive weapons.

File Photo/Reuters

Market

S&P 500 ends down after Trump says Iran deal is ‘over’

The S&P 500 ended lower on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said an interim deal aimed at ending the war with Iran was "over," while Broadcom led gains among recently battered chip stocks.

Sports

VNL HK opens at Kai Tak Arena as China fall to Canada in five-set thriller

The Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong 2026 kicked off at the Kai Tak Arena on Wednesday, with China's women's team losing to Canada 2-3 in a five-set battle in the opening match.

Editorial

The yen’s historic plunge: why Japan’s economic crisis echoes the 1985 Plaza Accord

The Japanese yen has plunged to roughly 162 yen (HK$7.80) per US dollar, reaching its weakest level since 1986.

Opinion

Meta builds own ‘Polymarket’ following failed Kalshi acquisition | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au

Meta head Mark Zuckerberg recently told his team to build an app called “Arena,” a prediction market where users bet on elections, Fed rate decisions, sports outcomes, and even whether US President Donald Trump will mention Chinese President Xi Jinping in a speech.

File Photo/Reuters

The tale of immortality and loyalty: the myth of Isis and Osiris | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

Since history’s dawn by the Nile, ancient Egyptians wove a magnificent foundational tale deeply capturing their conscience: Isis and Osiris. Not merely a passing story, it perfectly mirrored human hopes and fears, beautifully embodying the eternal clash of good and evil, and the duality of life and death.