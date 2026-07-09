Morning Recap - July 9, 2026

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Morning Recap - September 19, 2025
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Morning Recap - September 22, 2025
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Murder arrest after woman dies in Wah Fu Estate minibus stop dispute
A 53-year-old woman died after a dispute at a minibus stop in Wah Fu Estate, Aberdeen, with police arresting a 50-year-old woman on suspicion of murder, authorities said on Wednesday.
West Kowloon Highway car fire sparks severe traffic chaos
A private car caught fire on the West Kowloon Highway on Wednesday night, forcing the driver to abandon the vehicle and flee to safety, police said.
Veteran HK film art director Robert Loh missing in Poland for 5 days
Robert Loh, a veteran Hong Kong film art director, has been missing in Poland since July 3, with family and friends expressing deep concern and appealing for public help.
Mainland man, 22, arrested at PolyU for allegedly using fake graduation certificate
A 22-year-old mainland Chinese man holding a Hong Kong identity card was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly using forged documents, including a fake graduation certificate and transcript, at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, police said.
Suspected leachate leak detected at West New Territories Landfill, EPA says impact limited
The Environmental Protection Department has detected a suspected leachate leak at one of the stormwater outfalls at the West New Territories Landfill, with most of the discharge intercepted by a silt curtain, authorities said on Wednesday.
CAD orders Cathay investigation report within week after NATO jet scramble
The Civil Aviation Department has demanded Cathay Pacific submit an investigation report within a week after a Hong Kong-bound flight briefly lost contact with air traffic control over Romania, prompting NATO fighter jets to scramble.
US launches new strikes on Iran after Trump vows to hit 'hard'
The United States launched new strikes on Iran on Wednesday after President Donald Trump vowed to hit "hard" following Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
NATO pledges €70 billion for Ukraine as Trump praises peace ‘progress’
NATO has pledged €70 billion (US$80 billion) in assistance for Ukraine's fight against Russia as the two-day summit in Ankara concluded, with US President Donald Trump expressing optimism about a future peace deal.
Trump says Ukraine to be allowed to make Patriot missile interceptors
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States would grant Ukraine a license to manufacture Patriot missile interceptors, a huge boost for Kyiv, which has long sought permission to produce the defensive weapons.
S&P 500 ends down after Trump says Iran deal is ‘over’
The S&P 500 ended lower on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said an interim deal aimed at ending the war with Iran was "over," while Broadcom led gains among recently battered chip stocks.
VNL HK opens at Kai Tak Arena as China fall to Canada in five-set thriller
The Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong 2026 kicked off at the Kai Tak Arena on Wednesday, with China's women's team losing to Canada 2-3 in a five-set battle in the opening match.
The yen’s historic plunge: why Japan’s economic crisis echoes the 1985 Plaza Accord
The Japanese yen has plunged to roughly 162 yen (HK$7.80) per US dollar, reaching its weakest level since 1986.
Meta builds own ‘Polymarket’ following failed Kalshi acquisition | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
Meta head Mark Zuckerberg recently told his team to build an app called “Arena,” a prediction market where users bet on elections, Fed rate decisions, sports outcomes, and even whether US President Donald Trump will mention Chinese President Xi Jinping in a speech.
The tale of immortality and loyalty: the myth of Isis and Osiris | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
Since history’s dawn by the Nile, ancient Egyptians wove a magnificent foundational tale deeply capturing their conscience: Isis and Osiris. Not merely a passing story, it perfectly mirrored human hopes and fears, beautifully embodying the eternal clash of good and evil, and the duality of life and death.