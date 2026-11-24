About 70 participants in RTHK’s Solar Project 2026 visited Hong Kong Disneyland Resort on Saturday to meet cast members from different departments, broaden their horizons, and learn more about career paths and personal development.

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​Solar Project is RTHK’s flagship annual youth program. Under this year’s theme “Cultural and Tourism Junior Reporters,” the program saw a total of 106 students, known as “Solar Ambassadors," from 77 secondary schools take part in a series of training workshops from June to July.

RTHK said it will continue to arrange extension activities for Solar Project participants

​The program aims to inspire young people to consider their future development paths.

​During the visit, Hong Kong Disneyland production director Fiona Yu Ting shared how creativity, professionalism, and teamwork help create memorable experiences for guests. She encouraged the students to pursue their dreams.

From concept to curtain call

Entertainment cast members Kristy and Lawrence also shared their stage performance experiences. Through the cast members' presentations, the students learned about roles in project planning and customer service.

​Asked how a performance develops from conception to presentation and how performers prepare, Yu cited Festival of the Lion King as an example. She said the team first considers how to use musical elements to tell a compelling story. The project is then passed to teams responsible for designing and producing the sets, props, and costumes, and composing the music.

The production department coordinates with suppliers to create physical elements based on blueprints, while the stage manager oversees stage construction. Rehearsals bring together many elements, including performers’ interactions with the sets, lighting transitions and sound design, Yu said.

She said these are carefully coordinated to ensure every guest has the same experience from every angle, and that large-scale productions such as Festival of the Lion King require four to five years of preparation, while seasonal programs take nine months to a year.

​“They look so glamorous on stage, but they put in so much effort behind the scenes. It turns out that it takes so much hard work to bring joy to the audience,” one participant said after the sharing.

​Another student said seeing the performances on stage and hearing about the hard work behind the scenes made him realize that this industry offers a good career path, allowing him to present what he loves to the audience.

Performer ​Kristy (left) said her passion motivates her to stay with the company.

Performer Lawrence (second from right) shared his stage performance experiences

Beyond Disneyland to Qianhai, Xinjiang

​RTHK director of Broadcasting Angelina Kwan said the joint activity with Disneyland was intended to inspire young people to consider their future learning and development paths.

The participants of the project had visited Qianhai in Shenzhen and Xinjiang to learn about the country’s history, culture, customs and modern development from different perspectives.

Solar Project 2026 is co-organized by RTHK and the Hong Kong Chinese Culture Development Association. It is sponsored by B & P Foundation Limited and funded by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau’s Funding Scheme for Youth Exchange in the Mainland.

Students are encouraged to stay curious and keep pursuing their dreams during the trip.



Technology is a tool, not the show, says HK Disneyland

A Solar Ambassador asked whether Disney plans to incorporate more technology into its shows, following the debut earlier this year of an AI-powered robot bringing Olaf from Frozen to life. He also wondered whether technology might eventually take over characters who are difficult to imitate in reality.

Hong Kong Disneyland production director Fiona Yu Ting said technology has made the team’s work more effective, allowing robots to present things that were previously impossible. But she emphasized that the ultimate goal is to immerse guests in the story. ​“They’re not here to watch a robot, but to watch Olaf,” she said.

Fiona Yu

She added that technology can boost productivity and give the team more time to focus on what matters most – human connections, including interactions with colleagues, performers, and guests. Yu believed that in the age of AI, interactions between people are more precious than ever.

​She also pointed to the park’s classic Jungle River Cruise as an example. Its captains welcome guests every day, and the team is always looking for new elements to make the narration more distinctive and entertaining and to immerse guests further into the story.

​Many students also asked about Disney’s hiring standards. Yu said that, beyond the necessary skills, the company looks for people who are curious, open-minded, and willing to work as part of a team. She encouraged students to stay curious and keep pursuing their dreams.

Performer ​Kristy, who has worked at Disney for more than 10 years, said she has always loved Disney and that her passion motivates her to stay with the company.