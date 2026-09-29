Hong Kong's bowling squad returned home from the Asian Bowling Championships in Doha on Friday night with a haul of one gold, one silver, and two bronzes.

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The six-athlete, three-coach delegation arrived back in the city aboard Qatar Airways flight QR816.

Michael Mak leads medal charge

Senior bowler Michael Mak Cheuk-yin spearheaded the campaign, partnering with Tony Wong Kwan-yuen to capture gold in the men's doubles while also claiming podium finishes in the men's singles and men's all-events.

Mak and Wong then teamed up with Jovi Ma Ka-yin, Dylan Lam Nok-him, and Amen Yuen Cheuk-hin to secure silver in the five-man team event.