Temperatures in Hong Kong’s urban areas are expected to drop to 16 degrees on Wednesday as a northeast monsoon moves closer to the coast of southern China, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

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The monsoon, which is expected to reach the region on Tuesday (Nov 24) morning, will also bring rain, the weather forecaster said. It will remain cool in the morning and at night over the following couple of days.

With the northeast monsoon moderating slightly in the latter part of the week, the weather will improve over the coast of Guangdong and temperatures will rise.

The lowest temperature is expected to rise to 19 degrees on Friday. However, the temperature difference between day and night will remain relatively large.