Tesla shares jumped more than 12 percent on Monday morning, rebounding alongside broader technology markets following Nvidia's reinstatement of chief executive Jensen Huang, as the electric vehicle maker kicked off a limited rollout of its Full Self-Driving (Supervised) version 15 software with a wider release promised next month.

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The software update began rolling out to select Early Access users on Saturday, with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk writing on his social media platform X that FSD v15 will go to wide release in December as part of the automaker's annual holiday update.

Responding to user questions on whether the new build would avoid potholes and park inside home garages, Musk confirmed the capabilities and touted a redesigned interface, writing: "The new, new user interface will re-render reality in a mind-bending way. Hard to describe, but it's awesome."

The headline visual feature, dubbed "Tesla Reality View," replaces the company's previous simplified three-dimensional vehicle graphics with an AI-generated, bird's-eye live rendering of the surrounding streetscape, which Musk compared to the video game Grand Theft Auto.

Built directly from the end-to-end driving network's visual inputs rather than a separate rendering engine, the display consumes less computing power while projecting turn arrows and parking pins to signal planned maneuvers.

Safety scrutiny and market rebound

Despite Musk's bullish promotion, FSD v15 remains a Level 2 driver-assistance system requiring human supervision at all times, with unsupervised operations for customer vehicles joining Tesla's robotaxi network not expected until around the second quarter of next year.

Industry observers warned that the AI-generated overhead display could distract drivers or create a false sense of security since physical blind spots remain. Analysts also questioned Tesla's claim of a 25-fold improvement in its "critical intervention rate," noting the company has not disclosed underlying mileage figures, while crowdsourced data for v14 showed roughly 1,000 to 1,400 miles between critical takeovers—far behind rival Waymo's reported one liability incident per 2.3 million miles. Tesla FSD lead Phil Duan acknowledged the improvement will be hard to notice on individual drives.

On Wall Street, Tesla stock surged over 12 percent Monday morning to around US$388, rebounding from a 7.6 percent drop to US$345.82 on Friday during the market's worst week since Covid-19.

Sister company SpaceX also gained 9 percent intraday Monday after falling 7.7 percent to US$127.79 on Friday, below its US$135 IPO price, amid ongoing investor focus on potential merger talks between the two firms.