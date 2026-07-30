Morning Recap - July 30, 2026

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Truck overturns on Cheung Ching Road, causes traffic disruption to airport

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A box truck overturned on Cheung Ching Road in Tsing Yi on Wednesday evening after colliding with a van, blocking multiple lanes and causing severe traffic congestion towards the airport.

Customs seizes $19m drugs at airport, 4 passengers arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested four passengers at Hong Kong International Airport on Wednesday and Thursday, seizing about 36 kilograms of suspected ketamine and 21 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds worth a total of about HK$19 million, authorities said.

Man arrested for allegedly cheating customer out of $760,000 car deposit in Mong Kok

A 52-year-old man was arrested in Mong Kok on Wednesday for allegedly defrauding a customer of about HK$760,000 in a car purchase deal, police said.

Man arrested in Sham Shui Po drug bust, $270,000 ketamine seized

A 30-year-old local man was arrested in Sham Shui Po on Wednesday after police found about 585 grams of suspected ketamine worth about HK$270,000 in his flat, along with drug packaging tools, authorities said.

Burglars steal $800,000 in watches, diamonds and cash from Tai Po village house

Burglars broke into a Tai Po village house on Wednesday evening, stealing watches, jewellery and foreign currency worth more than HK$800,000, police said.

World/China News

US sanctions HK-registered shipping firms over Iran oil transport

The US Treasury Department on Wednesday announced fresh sanctions against 10 entities and eight oil tankers, accusing them of involvement in transporting and selling Iranian crude oil in violation of US sanctions, with several Hong Kong-registered shipping companies among those targeted.

File Photo/Reuters

Japan earthquake death toll rises to 18, including 5 at Aeon Mall blast

The death toll from the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Kumamoto prefecture on Tuesday has risen to at least 18, including five people killed in an explosion at Aeon Mall Kumamoto, with more than 60 injured and over 9,000 evacuees spending the night in shelters.

Photo: Reuters

3 Greek firefighters killed as wildfires strike further east in Europe

Three Greek firefighters died battling blazes during high winds on the island of Crete and the mainland as wildfires spread across Europe on Wednesday after days of devastating fires in Spain and France.

Photo: Reuters

Russia charges Telegram founder Durov with aiding terrorism, he gives Moscow the finger

Russia said on Wednesday it had charged Telegram founder Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorist activity, alleging that his hugely popular messaging app was being used by Ukrainian spies to organise attacks inside Russia.

File Photo/Reuters

Market

Fed leaves rates unchanged; three policymakers dissent in favor of a hike

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, a choice that may intensify questions about how U.S. central bank chief Kevin Warsh will deliver on his commitment to bring inflation back down to the 2% target.

Wall Street closes down sharply after Fed holds rates unchanged

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, with AI-related chip stocks adding to recent declines ahead of quarterly reports from Microsoft and Meta Platforms and the Nasdaq 100 index marking an 11% drop from its June record high.

Editorial

The curation premium: how Hong Kong and global media must adapt in the AI era

The global media ecosystem is undergoing a profound structural shift as generative artificial intelligence dismantles traditional models of information distribution.

File Photo/Reuters

Opinion

Sculptor of the alley: the enduring legacy of Naguib Mahfouz | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

On October 13, 1988, the Swedish Academy awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature to Egyptian author Naguib Mahfouz, crowning him the first, and thus far, only, Arab writer to receive this prestigious accolade.

File Photo/Reuters

Chateaux up for grabs | La Vie en Rose | Joanne Chan

About 45,000 chateaux dot the French landscape, yet a stunning 85 percent of them are now privately managed.

File Photo/Reuters