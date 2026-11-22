Authorities have arrested 97 people and dismantled a criminal syndicate behind building maintenance and renovation bid-rigging schemes involving contracts worth more than HK$130 million, following a week-long joint enforcement operation.

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Led by the Security Bureau alongside the Hong Kong Police Force, the Independent Commission Against Corruption, and the Competition Commission, the crackdown ran from November 16 to Monday, November 23, marking the second phase of an exercise codenamed "Operation UNITEDEDGE".

Speaking at a press conference on Monday afternoon, Secretary for Security Chris Tang said investigations revealed the syndicate had manipulated tenders for major upkeep and refurbishment works across multiple housing estates and buildings in the city.

The 63 men and 34 women arrested, aged between 26 and 88, included 21 board members and one employee from 11 contracting firms, three directors and two staff members from four consultancy companies, and six representatives from three owners' corporations, with several suspects linked to triad societies.

They were detained on suspicion of offenses under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance, the Crimes Ordinance, the Gambling Ordinance, and the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance.

During the sweep, task force officers searched 77 premises and seized documents and accounting records tied to the renovation projects. Police simultaneously raided 18 illegal establishments across several districts controlled by triad-linked suspects—including five illegal gambling dens—and joined forces with the Customs and Excise Department and the Fire Services Department to raid three illicit fueling stations and 10 smuggled cigarette storage and retail spots, seizing more than 4,600 liters of illicit motor spirit and over 550,000 duty-not-paid cigarettes while arresting 64 people.

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Fake inspection notices used to trick owners

Investigators found the syndicate infiltrated owners' corporations by buying flats in targeted buildings and installing "full-time committee members" into key positions to rig the tendering process.

The group also exploited residents' unfamiliarity with building regulations by falsely claiming the Buildings Department had issued mandatory inspection notices, creating a false sense of urgency to rush owners into approving funding for unnecessary works orchestrated with complicit committee members and property management staff.

The task force gathered intelligence across its member agencies, followed up on tips from the newly launched anti-bid-rigging hotline 182 000, and attended owners' corporation meetings to warn residents of common rigging tactics.

Most of the suspects remain in custody for questioning as investigations continue, while the Security Bureau and the Home Affairs Department are providing immediate assistance to affected estates and owners' corporations. Authorities urged residents and industry practitioners to report suspected bid-rigging via the hotline and warned that offenders face arrest and prosecution.