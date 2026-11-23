A 38-year-old alleged triad member with an extensive criminal record has been arrested after a BMW mounted a pedestrian pavement in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday afternoon, killing a prominent Pakistani businessman and injuring three other bystanders.

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The crash occurred around 2.30pm on November 22 along 6 Prat Avenue. Police said an eastbound white BMW sedan veered out of control onto the crowded sidewalk, striking four pedestrians.

The driver fled on foot in front of onlookers but was intercepted and arrested nearby. Surnamed Ngai, the driver was detained on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Traffic Kowloon West is leading the investigation.

Victim identified as veteran watch trader and Pakistani Association executive

The sole fatality was identified as 53-year-old Pakistani businessman Javaid Mehmood, a respected leader in Hong Kong’s Muslim community. Mehmood suffered catastrophic head trauma and was certified dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital at 3.23pm.

Three other pedestrians—a 62-year-old non-Chinese man and two women aged 31 and 70—were hospitalized with head and limb injuries.

Jawad Ashraf, honorary secretary of the Pakistan Association of Hong Kong, said Mehmood had attended prayers and met imams at the Kowloon Mosque earlier that afternoon, and was walking to a car park to retrieve his vehicle when struck.

Mehmood, a Yuen Long resident, had traded watches in Hong Kong for over two decades and operated a factory in Shenzhen.

He served on the association’s executive committee for more than 10 years.

Both the Pakistan Association of Hong Kong and the Muslim Council of Hong Kong expressed deep grief, describing him as a humble, dedicated community pillar. His body will be repatriated to Pakistan for burial following a Janaza prayer service at Kowloon Mosque.

Suspect celebrated prison release hours before fatal crash

Police sources revealed that Ngai, an alleged triad affiliate known by the alias "Cat Boy", was released from prison earlier this month after serving a 30-month sentence for operating a mobile drug distribution vehicle in Kwun Tong.

Fellow associates had hosted a banquet and nightlife celebration on Saturday to celebrate his release.

Just hours later, Ngai allegedly drove the BMW while intoxicated and under license suspension, carrying passengers through Tsim Sha Tsui before mounting the pavement.

Court records show Ngai was arrested in April 2024 with 15 packets of cocaine in a BMW, failed a rapid drug test, and pledged in court to turn his life around.

Addicted to drugs since age 16, he has eight prior convictions covering ten charges, including drug trafficking dating back to 2006 and a drink-driving conviction in July 2022.