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HKO warns of cooler weather as cold front crosses HK

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The cold front now over the northern part of Guangdong is moving southwards gradually and is expected to cross the coastal areas later today, the Hong Kong Observatory said.

Boy, 17, arrested over indecent act with girl under 16 at Hoi Sham Park

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of committing an indecent act with a child under 16, after videos circulated on Threads showing a young couple embracing and apparently engaging in indecent behavior at Hoi Sham Park in To Kwa Wan, with one person in school uniform.

2 arrested over 43 grammes of drugs in North Point car

Two men were arrested after police found about 43 grammes of suspected cocaine and ketamine in a private car in North Point on Tuesday night.

Man arrested in Tin Shui Wai for flying drone in restricted zone during APEC

A 67-year-old local man was arrested in Tin Shui Wai on Tuesday night on suspicion of flying a drone without permission in a restricted flying zone and violating operating requirements during a flight.

2 arrested at HSBC HQ over fake documents for account opening

A 52-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were arrested at HSBC's headquarters in Central on Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of using false documents to open bank accounts.

(Video) Man accused of taking upskirt photos at Tsuen Wan footbridge cleared after police check

A 52-year-old man accused of secretly filming a woman on a footbridge near Luk Yeung Galleria in Tsuen Wan on Tuesday evening was cleared after police found no indecent images on his phone.

Threads video screenshot

5 arrested for drink-driving in New Territories North crackdown

Police arrested five local men, aged between 37 and 48, on suspicion of drink-driving during a series of enforcement operations in New Territories North from November 13 to 17.

World/China

Huang would 'be honored' to return as Nvidia CEO after affair scandal forced him out

Nvidia's former CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned last week under a cloud of scandal tied to his extramarital affairs, said on Tuesday he "would be honored" to return as CEO if the chipmaker's board decided such a move would be in the best interest of shareholders and employees.

File Photo/Reuters

Huang moved nearly 59 million Nvidia shares into family trusts before stepping down

About eight months before stepping down as chief executive, Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang and his wife, Lori, transferred a combined 58,962,602 Nvidia shares into family irrevocable trusts under an arrangement set up a decade earlier, according to SEC filings.

File Photo/Reuters

Trump accounts traded up to $97.5 million in Nvidia as Huang gained White House access

US President Donald Trump's investment accounts bought or sold Nvidia shares at least 103 times since he returned to the White House, with transactions worth a combined US$27 million to US$97.5 million, according to a CNBC analysis of his financial disclosures updated through August.

Photo: Reuters

Russia's Putin arrives in Shenzhen for APEC summit, Xinhua reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on November 18-19, Chinese state media Xinhua reported.

Putin steps off his plane upon arrival at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport./Reuters

Russian military transport aircraft crashes in Siberia, 17 dead, Izvestia reports

A military An-12 transport aircraft has crashed in Russia's Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia, killing all 17 people on board, the Izvestia media outlet reported on Tuesday.

Photo: Reuters

US, Iran exchange fire despite talks with mediators

The US and Iran exchanged fire on Tuesday, with the US striking an Iranian missile launch site after Iran said it targeted a US military radar system in Bahrain, despite talks between Iran and mediators Oman and Qatar.

Photo: Reuters

Canada and China extend trade deals as Xi meets Carney ahead of APEC summit

China will cut tariffs on more Canadian exports, including pork and seafood, Prime Minister Mark Carney's office said on Tuesday, as he hailed "greater predictability and stability" in relations with Beijing.

Photo: Reuters

(Video) Shenhua U20 players brawl with ball boy over 'cheat-sheet' bottle; fans clash in stands

Violence erupted at the Chinese Football Association Youth League U20 final in Xiaoshan, Hangzhou, with Shanghai Shenhua players accused of beating a ball boy and fans clashing in the stands.

Market

Nvidia delivers strong results as investors weigh post-Huang future

Nvidia forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, giving investors some relief after longtime leader Jensen Huang's resignation plunged the chip firm into crisis.

Photo: Reuters

Wall Street ends lower ahead of Nvidia earnings, Anthropic debut

US stocks extended their tech-driven slide on Tuesday as investors braced for Nvidia's earnings, expected just after the bell.

Editorial

Caught in the crossfire: Asean's tech dilemma, HK's export boom and the post-Nvidia supply chain

This diplomatic urgency is directly driven by the recent espionage allegations surrounding former chief executive of chipmaker Nvidia, Jensen Huang, and Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed.

Photo: Reuters

Opinion

Rare and exceptional orchestral performance | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

Nearly 600 musicians and singers came together for the Hong Kong Philharmonic's first performance of Mahler's Eighth Symphony.

When an eye growth needs action: diagnosing, managing pterygium | Dr Prudence Chow

'Doctor, do I need to wear sunglasses to protect my eyes?' This is a common question I encounter in the clinic. Ultraviolet exposure can increase the risk of several eye conditions, including pterygium, commonly known as 'surfer's eye.'