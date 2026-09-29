AI products keep arriving, but many people confuse two different approaches to adopting AI.
AI is changing work along two roads. The first is automation: hand tasks to a system with minimal human involvement. The second is AI × Me: a person combines AI’s capability with human judgment and takes responsibility for the result.
One question separates them. Can an acceptable result be defined beforehand and reliably verified? If so, the task is a candidate for automation, provided the risks are manageable. If success depends on judgment that cannot be fully specified in advance or reliably verified, the task belongs on the second road.
Consider a doctor. Appointments, routine billing and many insurance claims follow established rules. Treatment decisions involve factors no clinical guideline fully captures, such as the patient’s state of mind and ability to pay. A market researcher can automate data collection and analysis, but may discover what makes a report valuable only after the research begins.
The distinction applies to tasks, not professions. Most jobs involve both.
Each road demands something different of management. The first requires process redesign. Automation is centuries old; AI is pushing its boundaries. Where old workflows required people to handle exceptions, AI can now handle more.
But deciding what to delegate, how to verify outcomes and when humans intervene remains a management responsibility. Errors are replicated at scale. None of this should be left to vendors or IT departments.
The second road requires investment in people. Measuring AI × Me by headcount saved misses its value. Worse, organizations can retain human approval while losing the judgment behind it.
AI × Me is a multiplication. The same AI can produce vastly different value depending on the person using it. So the return grows with what the person brings to the table.
Both roads are here to stay. One asks how much work AI can reliably take over. The other asks how much further people can go with AI.
Confusing them is expensive.
Frank Ng is a retired NASDAQ CEO, who co-authors this column with his son Ryan after publishing their book Hey AI, Let’s Talk!