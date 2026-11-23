The Democrats’ sweeping victory in the US midterm elections is reshaping both the outlook for Donald Trump’s remaining two years in office and the investment landscape. With both chambers changing hands in January next year, stronger congressional checks on major tax and spending proposals could constrain further fiscal expansion, giving investors fresh reason to revisit US Treasuries.
Treasury yields have already retreated from their October highs. Bloomberg data show that the 10-year Treasury yield fell from around 5.3 percent in early October to near 4.8 percent, a decline of more than 50 basis points, while the 30-year yield eased from around 5.7 percent to 5.2 percent. Although yields have rebounded following recent stronger-than-expected inflation data, both yields remain well below their early-October peaks(i).
A higher hurdle for fiscal expansion
Persistent fiscal deficits and heavy Treasury issuance have weighed on US government bond prices in recent years. Further fiscal expansion could increase borrowing needs and add to bond supply, leading investors to demand higher yields to compensate for fiscal risk.
Under divided government, major tax and spending bills will require bipartisan agreement, making large-scale fiscal expansion harder to deliver. If this limits further increases in the deficit, government borrowing needs could be lower than otherwise expected. That could ease Treasury supply pressures and reduce the risk premium investors demand, supporting long-term bond prices. The prospect of greater fiscal restraint has also renewed market interest in Treasuries as a portfolio allocation.
Easing inflation could support US Treasuries
The election has also prompted investors to consider whether the administration might adjust its foreign policy, potentially opening a path towards de-escalation with Iran. Diplomatic progress could reduce the geopolitical premium embedded in oil prices. On 10 November, Brent crude fell to US$91.49 (HK$737) a barrel, marking its lowest settlement since 31 August, amid hopes of easing tensions with Iran(ii).
Lower energy costs could gradually ease production and household expenses, helping inflation moderate. For Treasuries, easing inflation pressures would support lower long-term yields and higher bond prices, while creating scope for the Federal Reserve to loosen monetary policy over time. Together, these developments would strengthen the investment case for long-term US government bonds.
Fiscal restraint and easing inflation pressures would create a more favorable backdrop for long-duration Treasuries. Hong Kong investors can access this exposure through the CSOP FTSE US Treasury 20+ Years Index ETF (3433.HK), participating in potential capital appreciation as yields decline. Hong Kong investors receiving distributions from 3433.HK are not subject to US dividend withholding tax, allowing them to retain more distribution income compared with certain US-listed long-term Treasury ETFs whose distributions may attract withholding tax of up to 30 percent.
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i Bloomberg, as of November 18, 2026.
ii Reuters, as of November 10, 2026.