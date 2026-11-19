Customs officers have arrested four air passengers and seized illicit drugs with an estimated total market value of about HK$4.1 million across three separate baggage concealment cases at Hong Kong International Airport over two consecutive days.

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The busts, carried out on Sunday, November 22, and Monday, November 23, uncovered roughly 3.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine, one kilogram of suspected ecstasy powder, and 7.2 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds.

In the first case on Sunday, a 23-year-old Spanish woman and a 22-year-old Colombian man arriving from Paris were intercepted during customs clearance, with officers discovering about 3.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine hidden inside false compartments of their check-in suitcases. Both travelers were arrested.

In a second seizure the same day, officers inspecting the carry-on luggage of a 24-year-old local man arriving from Bangkok found roughly one kilogram of suspected ecstasy powder concealed inside coffee powder packages, leading to his arrest.

On Monday, customs officers arrested a 49-year-old mainland Chinese man after discovering about 7.2 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds inside his carry-on baggage during clearance.

Investigations into the first two cases remain ongoing. The 49-year-old man arrested in the third case has been charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug and is scheduled to appear at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Tuesday.

Authorities reminded members of the public not to participate in drug trafficking for monetary gain or carry unknown items for others, warning that trafficking in a dangerous drug carries a maximum penalty of a HK$5 million fine and life imprisonment under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance.