Jensen Huang has returned to Nvidia as president, chief executive officer, and board member following a unanimous vote by the chipmaker's board, saying in a statement that he takes on the responsibility "with the greatest humility and renewed commitment."

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Announcing his immediate reinstatement, Huang said he was honored to return and lead "one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution."

He thanked the board for its confidence and deliberation, extending particular gratitude to board chairman Harvey Jones, interim chief executive Colette Kress, and the executive leadership team for steering the company during his absence.

Huang also expressed appreciation to Nvidia's employees, shareholders, industry leaders, and partners, adding: "Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can't wait to get back to work."

Reuters