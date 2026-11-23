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New York 'Alice Huang' lookalike contest sparks online backlash
22-11-2026 20:10 HKT
Nvidia to probe possible Blackwell chip sales to China: Bessent
22-11-2026 19:01 HKT
Trump calls for Nvidia's Huang to be given 'second chance'
21-11-2026 05:18 HKT
Nvidia's accounting is a focus of US SEC investigation, sources say
21-11-2026 05:13 HKT
Democrats open probe into Nvidia influence on US Megaspeed investigation
20-11-2026 19:17 HKT
Temperatures to drop to 16 degrees on Wed as northeast monsoon nears
22-11-2026 13:10 HKT