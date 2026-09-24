A woman's dismembered body was found stuffed in a fertilizer sack and other bags dumped in a garbage pile at the end of an alley in Bangkok's Lat Phrao area, and police are hunting a 21-year-old Myanmar man suspected of killing his wife.

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Police believe the woman was murdered elsewhere and her body chopped into four parts and discarded among rubbish at the end of alley 5, off Soi Lat Phrao 109, where it began decomposing. Residents reported the overpowering smell to Lat Phrao police around 8.30pm on Sunday.

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Body cut into four parts

Police and Ruam Katanyu Foundation workers found a human right leg sticking out of a green fertilizer sack, with other naked lower-body parts stuffed into smaller bags inside. A pair of blue-and-white striped trousers was also found in the bag.

A second large black bag contained a torso and arms wrapped in a blue blanket, with the right hand and wrist missing. The victim's head was found decomposing inside a red plastic bag bearing the logo of a popular dessert chain, thrown into woods nearby rather than in the garbage pile. Police said the victim had shoulder-length hair.

A local resident, 42-year-old Nattaphol Thongkham, said he was asked to check the garbage pile by an acquaintance who manages a nearby apartment block and had noticed a stench strengthening over two or three days. He lifted an old mattress covering the source of the smell, found a fertilizer sack infested with maggots, cut it open and saw a leg protruding before calling police.

Suspect seen carrying sacks

Another resident reported seeing a lean, fair-skinned man in a yellow long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans carrying what appeared to be sacks of fertilizer past their house in the early hours of Friday. Investigators reviewed security camera footage and were tracking the man's movements.

Thai media reported that police identified the suspect as a 21-year-old Myanmar national who worked at a bakery in Soi Lat Phrao 140, and that the victim was believed to be his wife of the same age who worked at the same factory. Neighbors and colleagues said the couple frequently argued, possibly over relationship problems.

Police reportedly traced the killing to a bathroom in a third-floor dormitory room of an apartment building 20 to 100 meters from the dump site. The suspect fled on the evening of November 22 and is believed to be heading for the border, with police notifying immigration authorities and aiming to arrest him within three days.