Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen announced that the Tai Po Wang Fuk Court Relief Fund will introduce two new "new life support subsidies" totaling roughly HK$630 million, granting HK$300,000 to each flat owner and HK$200,000 to each deceased victim's family, including relatives of foreign domestic helpers who perished.

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Speaking in an interview, Mak said the HK$300,000 grant for each flat owner will be disbursed in two installments of HK$150,000. The first payment will be issued from December 22 alongside the third round of rental allowances owners are scheduled to receive, with no separate application required, while the second HK$150,000 installment will follow from June 22 next year alongside the fourth rental subsidy.

The one-off HK$200,000 subsidy for each bereaved family will also be paid in a lump sum starting December 22. Mak noted that the fund already holds the contact records of victims' families from earlier condolence disbursements and will reach out directly to arrange payments, while families of deceased foreign domestic helpers will be contacted through their respective consulates.

Mak expressed hope that the additional financial support will help affected families access the professional services they require as they rebuild their lives.