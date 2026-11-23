Nvidia on Monday said it is reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive, effective immediately.

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Nvidia shares surged on the news, jumping more than 25 percent in premarket trading.

The company's move to bring Huang back marks a sharp reversal from its board's decision just days earlier to rule out his return.

Huang built Nvidia from a video-game chip designer into the dominant supplier of artificial intelligence processors, steering its chip roadmap, customer deals and Washington ties along the way.

He resigned on November 12 after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a businesswoman US authorities suspect of spying for China, an allegation Beijing denies.

The board said it was satisfied with Huang’s candor and leadership ability and, after receiving input from senior US government officials, saw no national security risk in his return.

Reuters