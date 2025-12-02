A travel agency has lost more than HK$3 million after an accounting staff member fell victim to a business email compromise scam involving spoofed supplier payment instructions.

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Fraudsters used an email address closely resembling that of one of the agency's service providers to deceive the accountant into believing the messages were sent by the genuine supplier.

The deceptive emails cited excuses including that the original receiving account could not accept payments, that a previous transfer had been returned, and that the firm was switching to a subsidiary company, persuading the victim to wire funds into bank accounts controlled by the scammers.

Because the accountant communicated with the supplier solely via email without verifying the changes through other channels, the transfers were executed without detection until a colleague handling the project checked directly with the legitimate vendor.

Police on Monday urged members of the public and businesses to remain vigilant when partners or colleagues request transfers to new bank accounts, warning against trusting sudden changes to payment instructions without first verifying the recipient's identity by telephone.