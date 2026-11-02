Belgium's prime minister on Monday set a new year-end deadline for his coalition government to agree a cost-cutting budget or face collapse, as tens of thousands of people protested against planned austerity measures.

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Prime Minister Bart de Wever's office said he will convene coalition parties to discuss a way forward, after King Philippe granted the Flemish conservative more time to reach a deal.

But he added that if there was no agreement before January 1, when a stopgap budget regime comes into effect, "the government will, in practice, no longer be able to govern, which will end its existence".

The announcement came as a national strike against the planned cuts grounded all flights in and out of Belgium. Public transport, schools and other public services also faced disruption.

In the capital, police said 50,000 people turned out to march, blowing whistles and waving union flags -- with signs like "The rich earn more, workers pay more!" and "BDW - Basta!", calling out the prime minister by his initials.

In Brussels riot police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse some protesters, making at least one arrest, AFP reporters saw. Demonstrators set a vehicle on fire.

'Persevere'

Belgium has seen several strikes and cost-of-living protests in recent months.

Much of the anger has been directed at De Wever's efforts to save 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion) over the next few years to reduce the country's high deficit.

The issue has caused controversy also within the ruling coalition, which has been locked in budget talks for weeks.

De Wever offered his resignation to the king on November 2 over the budget impasse, but the monarch refused to accept it.

On Monday King Philippe told De Wever to continue to work towards a spending deal after he reported -- for the third time in a month -- that there had been no breakthrough.

"While expressing regret over the lack of significant progress, the king encouraged the prime minister to persevere in order to reach an agreement as soon as possible," the royal palace said.

The prime minister is to report to the king again next week.

To bring down the deficit, which exceeds five percent of GDP, the government is looking at spending cuts notably in healthcare and a VAT increase.

But divisions within the coalition remain with the only leftist party in the mix, as well as unions, pushing for taxes on high earners to offset some of the cuts.

AFP