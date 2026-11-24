A retired Seattle resident who drove three hours across the border with his family has been crowned the winner of a Jensen Huang lookalike contest in downtown Vancouver.

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Dozens of contestants gathered at Mangos Kitchen and Bar on Howe Street on Sunday dressed in the Nvidia chief executive's signature black leather jacket, eyeglasses, and sneakers—with several donning grey wigs—following weeks of headlines surrounding his resignation and subsequent reinstatement at the chipmaker.

Organized by Plug Vancouver, which drew more than 200 registered attendees, the competition unfolded across three rounds. Judges and crowd cheers narrowed the field to a group of finalists, who were then tasked with pitching a new semiconductor while holding a bag of potato chips—prompting one contestant to crush his bag mid-speech and dub the crumbs "microchips."

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

The final showdown pitted two grey-haired Huang doppelgangers against a wigged contestant accompanied by an impersonator of his wife, Lori. Loud applause from the audience ultimately handed victory and the US$200 top prize to Walter Lim, while the two runners-up each received US$50.

Lim said he first learned of the contest from his sister while traveling in Madrid and decided to make the three-hour drive north from Seattle with relatives cheering him on from the crowd.

"I own a leather jacket, I have the same eyeglasses that Jensen wears, and of course the hair," Lim said after his win, adding that many people had previously remarked on his resemblance to the tech executive.

Plug Vancouver previously hosted a similar lookalike competition when pop star Bruno Mars performed in the city.