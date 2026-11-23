During my visit to Shenzhen for APEC 2026, I found myself looking up more often than usual. As evening fell, the city’s skyscrapers became a canvas of color and light, welcoming visitors from across the Asia-Pacific.
The scale was remarkable. In Futian, buildings across the skyline joined in a coordinated display, their facades changing together. The surrounding decorations added to the occasion, giving the city the feeling of a host that had dressed carefully for its guests. It was beautiful, but it also felt confident and forward looking.
Having spent so many years in Hong Kong, I could not help thinking about Victoria Harbour. For more than two decades, “A Symphony of Lights” gave the city a familiar evening ritual. At eight o’clock, buildings on both sides of the water came together in a display that residents and visitors could share.
I have always enjoyed the harbor at night. From a restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui, or simply walking along the waterfront, its skyline has a presence that few cities can match. The final performance of “A Symphony of Lights” in November felt like the closing of a chapter in Hong Kong’s story.
I understand that the city plans to introduce new light and visual programs. Change is not necessarily a bad thing. After 22 years, there is room to imagine something fresh. But I hope the new programs will be ambitious enough to give people a reason to gather by the harbor again, not only during major festivals, but throughout the year.
Shenzhen’s presentation for APEC showed what can happen when a city treats its public spaces as part of its welcome. It was not just a light show. It was an expression of pride, energy, and hospitality.
Hong Kong already has the harbor, the architecture, and a long history as an international meeting place. What I hope to see is the same sense of occasion and ambition I felt in Shenzhen, brought to life in a way that belongs unmistakably to Hong Kong.
The two cities have different characters, and that is their strength. My wish is for Hong Kong to shine with renewed confidence alongside its neighbor, giving both residents and visitors a city that feels as energetic after dark as it does during the day.
Dixtionary is a global citizen and seasoned entrepreneur who views luxury through the lens of philosophy and heritage / @dix.tionary