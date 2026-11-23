A 38-year-old man has been arrested for drink-driving and dangerous driving causing death after a BMW mounted a pavement on Prat Avenue in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday afternoon, killing one pedestrian and injuring three others.

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The motorist initially fled the scene on foot before being intercepted and arrested roughly one kilometer away after members of the public followed him and alerted authorities.

Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday night, police confirmed the driver failed a breathalyzer test with an alcohol reading exceeding the statutory limit.

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Chief Inspector Hira Lau Ka-hang of the Traffic Kowloon West investigation and support division said the crash occurred at around 2.30pm when the sedan mounted the sidewalk along Prat Avenue, striking four pedestrians and several metal railings.

Preliminary inquiries revealed the car had been involved in a trail of collisions moments earlier—striking a traffic sign while turning from Mody Road onto Minden Row, and hitting a parked light goods vehicle after turning onto Hart Avenue—before turning right onto Prat Avenue where the fatal impact took place.

A 53-year-old male pedestrian sustained severe head injuries and was rushed unconscious to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he was later certified dead. The three other injured victims were taken to hospital in a conscious state.

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The driver remains in custody as investigators examine his driving behavior, mental state, and the mechanical condition of the vehicle. Police appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact officers at 3661 9188.

Sources said investigators are also working to establish the identity and whereabouts of a woman who was accompanying the arrested man, adding that no illegal drugs or suspicious items were recovered from the BMW.