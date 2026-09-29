The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting was held in Shenzhen last week, bringing together 21 member economies under the theme “Building an Asia-Pacific Community for Shared Prosperity.” The clear focus on openness, innovation and cooperation was intended to inject fresh momentum into regional economic integration and promote shared growth across the Asia-Pacific.
However, just days before the gathering, US President Donald Trump introduced another round of restrictions. On November 16, he tightened export controls on artificial intelligence chips, placing Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil on a high-risk diversion list. He further extended the restrictions from physical chips to so-called “compute workarounds” involving overseas data centers.
While publicly claiming to advance Asia-Pacific prosperity, Washington was simultaneously busy erecting new walls and barriers – a striking example of a glaring contradiction between its words and actions.
On November 12, Jensen Huang stepped down as chief executive of US chipmaker Nvidia. On the surface the resignation appeared to stem from a personal controversy, yet it may also have helped clear the path for further escalation of chip controls targeting China.
After the midterm elections, the Republican Party lost control of both the House and the Senate. Democrats are pursuing related issues aggressively, while internal dissent within the Republican Party continues to grow. The chip issue is no longer something any single individual can decide alone.
At the same time, China’s indigenous research and development capabilities keep advancing steadily. Additional export controls will only accelerate the financial losses of American technology companies themselves.
APEC’s fundamental purpose is to deepen regional economic integration through practical cooperation. If Washington continues to practice protectionism under the banner of “national security,” this high-profile meeting will ultimately prove an exercise in symbolism rather than substance, undermining the very goals it claims to support.
The Honorable Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung is a non-official member of the Executive Council and chairman of the Vocational Training Council