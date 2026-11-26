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Tuen Ma Line delayed due to engineering train fault at Tin Shui Wai

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Train services on the MTR's Tuen Ma Line have been adjusted due to an equipment fault involving an engineering train at Tin Shui Wai station, adding 10 to 15 minutes to normal waiting times on Thursday morning.

Three injured in Tate's Cairn Tunnel three-car pileup

Three people were injured in a three-car collision inside the Kowloon-bound tube of Tate's Cairn Tunnel early on Thursday morning, with one driver taken to a police station after failing a breathalyzer test.

HK Arts Festival website hacked; personal data of thousands of ticket buyers potentially exposed

The Hong Kong Arts Festival Society has reported a cybersecurity breach to police and the privacy watchdog after unauthorized third parties gained access to its main website earlier this week, potentially exposing the personal data of several thousand advance ticket buyers.

CUHK doctor arrested over alleged indecent assault of teenage boy at Prince of Wales Hospital

A 31-year-old male doctor employed by the Chinese University of Hong Kong has been arrested on suspicion of indecently assaulting a 17-year-old male patient inside a pediatric surgery ward at Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin late last month, with both the university and the hospital suspending his duties.

Minibus driver killed after vehicle rolls forward in Clear Water Bay

A minibus driver in his 70s died on Wednesday evening after his unoccupied vehicle suddenly rolled forward and ran him over in Clear Water Bay, in a fatal accident suspected to have been caused by an improperly engaged handbrake.

Tuen Mun Hospital doctor arrested over alleged anesthetic theft

A 38-year-old male surgeon formerly employed at Tuen Mun Hospital has been arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of dangerous drugs after a vial of anesthetic used for pain relief went missing from an operating theater while a patient was undergoing surgery.

Catholic Diocese holds memorial mass for 168 Wang Fuk Court fire victims ahead of first anniversary

The Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong held a memorial mass on Wednesday evening to honor the 168 people killed in the Wang Fuk Court blaze ahead of the tragedy's first anniversary, with bereaved relatives reading out every victim's name aloud during the service.

ImmD suspects tampering after HK woman denied entry to Japan over missing passport pages

The Immigration Department suspects unauthorized tampering after a Hong Kong woman was denied entry to Japan and sent back on the same flight over missing pages in her SAR passport, sending the document to the Government Laboratory for forensic examination.

Photo: Threads

HK users find unknown accounts linked to Home Return Permits on Weixin Pay

Hong Kong residents have raised alarm over potential identity theft and money laundering risks after discovering unfamiliar accounts registered under their Home Return Permits on the mainland version of WeChat Pay, prompting operator Weixin Pay to clarify that funds across linked accounts are managed independently.

World/China

Trump's new tariffs to hit 14 trading partners, up to 20pc on China

US President Donald Trump reignited global trade tensions on Wednesday by proposing new tariffs on major trading powers including China, undeterred in his protectionist push by his Republican Party's losses in the midterm elections.

Alice Huang-linked firms listed $270 million in AI servers in China, records show

Companies linked to Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman whose affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang triggered his short-lived exit, raised financing against powerful computing equipment for major AI data centres in China, previously unreported records reviewed by Reuters show.

Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk visits Nvidia HQ with his children in show of support for Jensen Huang

Tech billionaire Elon Musk visited Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Wednesday alongside two of his children to meet chief executive Jensen Huang, offering a high-profile show of support days after Huang returned to lead the chip giant following a brief resignation.

Eight dead, 18 trapped after Indonesia mine floods, agency says

Indonesian rescuers recovered eight bodies from a flooded mine in West Java province and continued to search for 18 other miners believed to be trapped underground, the search and rescue agency said on Wednesday.

Photo: Reuters

Mall evacuated after elderly man fatally stabbed in Fukuoka

A 70-year-old bicycle parking lot attendant was fatally stabbed near a shopping mall in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, on Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of roughly 700 shoppers and staff before police detained a 49-year-old man for questioning over the attack.

Surprise Eurostar strike cancels Paris-London trains

Eurostar rail services between France and Britain were disrupted on Wednesday after a surprise strike by workers forced several train cancellations, the operator said.

File Photo/Reuters

Ukraine says it struck a major Russian air base, damaging five planes

Ukrainian forces have struck a major military air base in Russia, damaging five planes used to launch missiles and bombs at Ukraine, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Wednesday.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Nasdaq, S&P 500 end down, but well off lows as investors buy bargains

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq retreated on Wednesday amid a tech selloff, but sharply pared earlier losses as bargain hunters stepped in ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

Fed survey shows continued economic growth, sticky inflation in recent weeks

Economic growth persisted at a "slight to moderate" pace across most of the US in recent weeks, while inflation remained sticky and employment levels rose, a Federal Reserve survey showed on Wednesday, two weeks before central bank policymakers decide whether to raise interest rates.

Gold falls to more than one-year low after data shows US inflation rose further

Gold pared earlier losses but hovered near a more than one-year low on Wednesday after strong US inflation data failed to assuage concerns surrounding the Federal Reserve's rate-hike path.

Sport

Isak 'in a good place' as Liverpool close on Champions League last 16

Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz fired Liverpool towards the Champions League last 16 with an impressive 3-0 win away to Club Brugge.

Photo: Reuters

Sporting deny Pochettino first Man Utd win despite Fernandes double

Mauricio Pochettino must wait for his first win as Manchester United coach after a wild 2-2 Champions League draw at Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday, with the hosts equalising thanks to a goalkeeping error from Senne Lammens.

Photo: Reuters

Depleted Bayern beaten by Lille in Champions League

Bayern Munich suffered their first defeat of the season on Wednesday, losing 2-1 at Lille in the Champions League as a tough week for the German giants worsened.

Photo: Reuters

Gordon hits double as Barcelona cruise to Sabah victory

Anthony Gordon struck twice as Barcelona eased to a 4-1 victory at Sabah in the Champions League to boost their chances of a top eight league phase finish.

Malen and Roma deny injury-hit PSG in Champions League draw

Donyell Malen's penalty gave Roma a 2-2 draw away to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, as the injury-hit reigning champions saw their perfect record in this season's competition come to an end.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

From Victoria Harbour to Tiangong: Hong Kong's orbital milestone and China's new space diplomacy

Following Tuesday's crew unveiling in Jiuquan, China's Shenzhou-24 spacecraft blasted off early yesterday and completed a 3.5-hour automated rendezvous, docking with the Tiangong space station's Tianhe core module at 11.56am.

Opinion

Bitter and sweet: flavors and etiquette of Arabic coffee, dates | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

Arabic coffee, or qahwa, is far more than a beverage - it is the very essence of authentic identity and a profound symbol of reverence.

The magic of Yann Arthus-Bertrand | La Vie en Rose | Joanne Chan

The legendary Yann Arthus-Bertrand is hosting free photo sessions alongside his exhibition, France, un album de famille - or France, a Family Album.