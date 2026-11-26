Mauricio Pochettino must wait for his first win as Manchester United coach after a wild 2-2 Champions League draw at Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday, with the hosts equalising thanks to a goalkeeping error from Senne Lammens.

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The Belgian stopper's poor handling allowed Luis Suarez to complete a brace for Sporting, cancelling out United playmaker Bruno Fernandes's double against his former side.

United gave away two penalties in the first half, the second converted by Suarez, before Fernandes equalised from the spot early in the second half.

Fernandes sent United ahead with a lucky bounce taking his effort over the Sporting goalkeeper, before Suarez's acrobatic effort levelled the game.

United midfielder Youri Tielemans was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card to end a compelling and often erratic match.

"In the second half when we get to two goals we should have pushed more and it was the other way around -- we sat (back) a little bit," United captain Fernandes told TNT Sports.

"We were a little afraid of the moment, also, probably, (that) we would end up conceding another goal."

Fernandes said Lammens's mistakes -- the goalkeeper also gave away one of the penalties -- were part of the sport.

"Mistakes are part of football and from that you get goals. Everyone has to take the blame for things we do good and do bad," added Fernandes.

"We need to be in this together in the bad moments and it's not going to change the belief in one another."

A crushing 4-0 defeat by rivals Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend, leaving United 19th, was a disastrous first game at the helm for Pochettino after replacing Michael Carrick.

Neither side took many risks in the opening stages, with few chances of note until the game burst into life midway through the first half as United lost control.

Lisandro Martinez brought down Geny Catamo in the area and Sporting were awarded a penalty.

The hosts blew their chance from the spot, with Suarez's scuffed effort easily saved by Lammens, but the Red Devils gave away another spot kick just a couple of minutes later.

Goalkeeper Lammens came flying off his line and clattered Maxi Araujo, and this time Colombian striker Suarez made no mistake from the spot.

United unhappy with disallowed goals

United thought they had equalised when Amad Diallo hit the crossbar and then nodded home the rebound, but the goal was disallowed to their dismay.

Tielemans was ruled to have fouled Goncalo Inacio, although he seemed to win the ball, upsetting United further after Leny Yoro's controversial red card against Liverpool on Sunday that was later rescinded.

Fernandes pulled United level early in the second half from the spot after Eduardo Quaresma brought down Martinez.

Fernandes said on the eve of the game he had stopped contract talks because he wanted to focus on helping United improve their form after a dire start to the season.

The midfielder soon had his second goal, with the help of a bizarre bounce off a divot on the pitch.

Fernandes's low effort from distance seemed bound for Kaique Pereira's hands, but suddenly bounced up off a patch of uneven turf and fortuitously over the goalkeeper's head.

Lammens saved well from Sergi Altimira to protect United's lead as Sporting battled to find an equaliser.

It eventually came from a howler from Lammens, who failed to claim a cross dropping out of the sky, spilling the ball in front of Suarez, who produced a hooked acrobatic effort to score.

Moments later United had the ball in the net at the other end after another goalkeeping error by Pereira, who mishandled Fernandes's corner, pushing the ball into his own net.

However what would have been the winner was disallowed for an elbow by Patrick Dorgu on the goalkeeper, a decision the visitors were also unhappy about.

United are 19th and on course to reach the play-off round, but back home the situation is more dire. Attention turns to Brentford's visit to Old Trafford on Saturday.

"Now the moment is to get back to the Premier League and understanding that our position there is fragile," added Fernandes.

"We need to really stick together and understanding that we need to fight for our lives because at the moment that's our situation."

AFP