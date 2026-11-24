Tech billionaire Elon Musk visited Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Wednesday alongside two of his children to meet chief executive Jensen Huang, offering a high-profile show of support days after Huang returned to lead the chip giant following a brief resignation.

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Photographs circulating on social media platform X showed Musk, his children, and Huang posing with Nvidia employees at the company's headquarters. The image was first shared by the account Tesla Owners Silicon Valley and later reposted by Musk.

Musk has repeatedly backed Huang since the executive stepped down earlier this month amid scrutiny over his personal conduct, welcoming the board's decision on Monday to reinstate him by posting on X: "The mistake has been corrected." Older photos of the two executives together were also shared online by Ben Pouladian, founder of BEP Research and a longtime Nvidia shareholder.

Huang apologizes to staff, reveals daily therapy

Huang's return to the helm has not erased the fallout from the leadership crisis. During his first all-hands meeting since being reinstated, he apologized to employees and acknowledged breaching Nvidia's code of conduct, parts of which he had helped draft.

According to The New York Times, Huang told staff he was undergoing 90 minutes of therapy every day. "I made some terrible mistakes," he was quoted as saying, adding that he had been unfaithful to his wife, Lori, and had hurt his children and colleagues.

Rejecting suggestions that his reinstatement stemmed from political pressure or placed him above corporate accountability, Huang maintained that the board reversed course only after reviewing the facts. Nvidia's board previously stated that Huang was cleared to return after receiving assurances from the Trump administration that he did not pose a national security threat.

Trump backs reinstatement ahead of congressional hearings

US President Donald Trump has also voiced strong support for Huang's comeback, calling the board's decision "correct and proper" on Truth Social and praising the Nvidia chief as a "Great Patriot and National Treasure" essential to the US economy.

During the staff meeting, Huang thanked Trump and pledged to help the administration make the country successful, while insisting Nvidia remained non-partisan.

The chipmaker's boss now faces intense scrutiny in Washington, with a closed-door, transcribed hearing scheduled before the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and China Select committees on December 1, followed by a public hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3 as lawmakers examine his conduct, corporate governance, and Nvidia's exposure to US-China technology tensions.