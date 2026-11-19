A 31-year-old male doctor employed by the Chinese University of Hong Kong has been arrested on suspicion of indecently assaulting a 17-year-old male patient inside a pediatric surgery ward at Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin late last month, with both the university and the hospital suspending his duties.

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Police received a report from hospital staff on October 30 alleging that the teenager had been indecently assaulted at the hospital on Ngan Shing Street. Following investigations by the Sha Tin district crime squad, officers arrested the doctor the next day on suspicion of indecent assault. He has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Late-night ward encounter

Sources said that in the early hours of October 30, the suspect looked up patient records on a ward computer before approaching the 17-year-old patient's bed and instructing him to remove his trousers for an examination, with a healthcare assistant initially helping without suspicion.

Moments later, when the doctor moved to another patient's bed to conduct a similar check, a ward manager intervened after noticing the unusual timing, as doctors do not normally conduct ward rounds late at night, and ordered him to leave. The healthcare assistant subsequently reported the earlier incident to the ward manager, prompting hospital management to question both patients and alert police.

Hospital and university suspend duties

In response to media inquiries, Prince of Wales Hospital confirmed that a doctor had conducted unauthorized physical examinations on two male patients in the pediatric surgery ward in the early hours of October 30 without approval from the attending medical team, before ward staff halted the procedure and alerted management.

The hospital said it immediately barred the doctor—who was employed by CUHK's Faculty of Medicine to carry out teaching and clinical duties at the hospital—from entering clinical areas, revoked his clinical privileges and access to clinical computer systems, and reported the incident to the Hospital Authority head office via its Advance Incident Reporting System. Clinical assessments confirmed neither patient's medical condition nor treatment was affected, and the hospital has apologized to both families and offered ongoing support.

CUHK said it takes the matter seriously and has suspended the faculty member from all duties while conducting an internal investigation in accordance with university procedures, stressing zero tolerance for any misconduct or infringement of patient welfare.