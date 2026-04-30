Student participation in Hong Kong's voluntary school drug testing scheme has stalled at roughly 35 percent—well below the government's 50 percent target—while 58 schools delayed returning unspent anti-drug sports grants by up to 607 days, according to the latest Audit Commission report.

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While the number of secondary schools joining the Healthy School Programme with a Drug Testing Component rose to 268 this academic year, representing about 60 percent of all secondary schools citywide, the watchdog found that student consent rates remained persistently low between the 2020/21 and 2024/25 academic years, hovering between 34 and 35 percent despite assurances that students testing positive would neither be prosecuted nor expelled.

Auditors also noted that individual schools conducting hair or urine tests failed to meet the minimum random sampling thresholds of 15 percent and 20 percent respectively, while five funded service providers fell short of reporting requirements.

Since the last academic year, the Narcotics Division has required non-governmental organizations to submit monthly drug-testing figures to allow closer monitoring and timely reminders for lagging operators. The Audit Commission urged the Commissioner for Narcotics to work with the Education Bureau to encourage broader school enrollment and explore ways to boost voluntary student participation.

Over half of schools hold unspent sports grant balances

The audit also examined the "Beat Drugs with Sports" Programme, which offers up to HK$25,000 per school to promote anti-drug messages through physical activity, finding that school participation stood at just 30 percent last academic year—with only 157 schools taking part—and ranged between 20 and 26 percent over the preceding four school years.

Reviewing 252 participating schools across the 2023/24 and 2024/25 academic years, auditors discovered that 52 percent held unspent grant balances. Among them, 50 schools returned leftover funds more than two months after project completion—with delays reaching up to 532 days—while eight schools had yet to return HK$24,000 in total as of the end of June, remaining overdue by between 242 and 607 days.

In response, the Commissioner for Narcotics pledged to encourage more schools to join the "Beat Drugs with Sports" Programme and explore using technology to better track funded projects, adding that internal guidelines will be introduced in the fourth quarter of this year to help staff follow up more closely on overdue reports and unspent grant balances.