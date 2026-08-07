A 70-year-old bicycle parking lot attendant was fatally stabbed near a shopping mall in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, on Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of roughly 700 shoppers and staff before police detained a 49-year-old man for questioning over the attack.

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Emergency services received a call at around 12.25pm reporting a stabbing at a bicycle parking area near JR Kyudai-gakkentoshi Station and Aeon Mall Fukuoka Ito in the city's Nishi Ward.

The victim, identified as local resident Yoshiaki Ishikawa, who managed the bicycle lot, was found bleeding and unconscious at the scene with apparent knife wounds and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Mall evacuated as suspect flees through building

Security camera footage and police sources indicated that the assailant, described as a man standing about 170 centimeters tall, fled the parking lot and entered the adjacent Aeon Mall through a northern loading dock at around 12.35pm before exiting via an eastern doorway roughly 20 minutes later.

Amid fears the armed suspect might still be hiding inside the premises, the mall operator evacuated approximately 700 customers and employees while police launched a manhunt.

Officers later spotted and arrested 49-year-old Fukuoka resident Norio Kawatani at around 3pm—at least 20 kilometers away from the mall—on suspicion of assaulting another man at a city subway station, and are questioning him over his possible involvement in Ishikawa's fatal stabbing.