A 38-year-old male surgeon formerly employed at Tuen Mun Hospital has been arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of dangerous drugs after a vial of anesthetic used for pain relief went missing from an operating theater while a patient was undergoing surgery.

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Officers from the Tuen Mun district crime squad took over the investigation after a syringe of anesthetic was reported missing from the hospital on Tsing Chung Koon Road, arresting the 38-year-old suspect in connection with the case.

In response to media inquiries, a Tuen Mun Hospital spokesperson confirmed that management had earlier received a departmental report alleging that someone had taken pain-relief medication classified as a dangerous drug from an operating theater without authorization. Viewing the matter as serious, the hospital reported the incident to police, who subsequently arrested a surgeon who has since left the institution.

Hospital apologizes to patient

The spokesperson noted that a patient was undergoing surgery inside the operating theater at the time of the incident. A detailed clinical assessment later confirmed that the missing medication had no impact on the patient's surgical procedure, treatment, or post-operative recovery, and the patient remains in stable condition.

Hospital management has apologized to the patient and pledged to continue providing appropriate assistance.

Tuen Mun Hospital added that it has reported the incident to the Hospital Authority head office via its Advance Incident Reporting System and notified the Department of Health, reiterating that it enforces strict mechanisms governing the storage and use of dangerous drugs and will fully cooperate with police inquiries.