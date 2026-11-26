Economic growth persisted at a "slight to moderate" pace across most of the US in recent weeks, while inflation remained sticky and employment levels rose, a Federal Reserve survey showed on Wednesday, two weeks before central bank policymakers decide whether to raise interest rates.

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"Prices increased moderately overall, as in the prior reporting period," the Fed said in its latest "Beige Book" report, a compendium of survey-based data and commentary from businesses compiled by its 12 regional banks to provide a read on economic conditions. "Contacts across a range of sectors reported sustained cost pressure from energy, transportation, health care, insurance, and tariff-related expenses."

Still, input costs were outpacing selling price increases, suggesting growing pressure on corporate margins, the report said. "(C)ompetitive pressures and customer price sensitivity limited firms' ability to fully pass through higher costs. Contacts expected both expenses and prices to continue rising in the coming months."

For Fed officials, the survey is a touchstone of sorts in addition to the structured data readouts they consume as part of their policymaking process, providing a nuanced feel for how the economy is doing and what is top of mind for businesses and consumers.

The overall picture across the country was varied, with eight districts reporting growth and four reporting that activity was unchanged. Business investment — led by the artificial intelligence boom — remained strong, but consumer spending was flat as households were increasingly stretched and trading down.

"A commercial furniture business in Michigan's Upper Peninsula said that 'customers are more focused on lower-priced goods now,'" the Minneapolis Fed reported. "A retail liquor outlet in northwest Minnesota said that 'customer count is outpacing the dollars, which tells me people are trading down.'"

The Cleveland Fed noted the ongoing impact of booming AI activity. "Demand for manufactured goods increased robustly, with momentum still concentrated in data-center buildouts, power generation, and defense," it said. "Strong data-center demand strained the supply of microchips and electrical components, lengthening lead times and prompting some customers to place orders well in advance to secure availability."

DECEMBER MEETING IN THE OFFING

The Fed is broadly expected to raise its policy rate, currently in the 3.75%-4.00% range, by at least a quarter of a percentage point at its December 8-9 meeting. Market-based expectations, however, have eased amid a steep selloff in stock markets over concerns about the sustainability of the AI boom.

Even with the equity-market decline tightening financial conditions, Fed policymakers have sounded increasingly concerned about inflation, which has held above their 2% target for more than five years and has recently been accelerating.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Commerce Department reported that the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, which the Fed uses to track its inflation target, rose 3.8% in October from a year before. More worrying, perhaps, was that the PCE measure excluding food and energy costs — seen as a better gauge of underlying trend inflation — ticked up more than expected to 3.3% on a year-over-year basis, the highest in three years.

The latest Beige Book, incorporating interviews conducted up to November 16, was the first covering the weeks immediately around the US midterm elections, which hinged on voters' inflation and affordability concerns. The outcome, with Democrats winning back control of both houses of Congress, was a decisive repudiation of policies championed by the Trump administration.

The midterm elections were referenced about a dozen times in the report.

"Retailers (non-auto) reported slight increases in consumer spending in late October and early November compared with slight declines in the prior period," the Philadelphia Fed reported. "Contacts attributed the improved sentiment to gas prices easing and the election resolving."

Reuters