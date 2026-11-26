Donyell Malen's penalty gave Roma a 2-2 draw away to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, as the injury-hit reigning champions saw their perfect record in this season's competition come to an end.

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Malen stroked in from the spot in the 78th minute on a bitterly cold and wet night at the Parc des Princes, giving Roma a welcome point after their collapse from two goals up to lose 3-2 at Manchester United last time out.

Roma had earlier taken the lead through Mario Hermoso, only for Illia Zabarnyi to equalise before substitute Ousmane Dembele put PSG briefly in front with a penalty of his own.

The result ends PSG's perfect record in this season's league phase, and halts a run of 12 consecutive wins in all competitions for Luis Enrique's team.

They fall two points behind Real Madrid, who are now clear at the top of the standings as the only side still with a 100 percent record after five matches.

It is only a minor setback for PSG in their quest to finish in the top eight of the 36-team table, and therefore qualify directly for the last 16 without having to go through the play-off round like in the last two campaigns.

But the Parisians could have done with the boost of a victory as they come to terms with the loss of the outstanding Desire Doue, who may not play again this season after rupturing the ACL in his right knee last weekend.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, another of their outstanding attacking players, recently succumbed to the same injury, while Dembele has been struggling for fitness too and PSG's prospects of winning a third straight Champions League title are undoubtedly diminished as a result.

Dembele's presence on the bench at kick-off meant that none of PSG's five top scorers from last season were in their line-up here, with the others either injured or having departed in the case of Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos.

Meanwhile, Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini raised eyebrows by leaving Malen out of his starting XI. The Dutchman is running at an average of more than a goal a game this season and netted four against Parma last weekend.

Dembele spot-kick

However, Roma have been in prolific form in general, netting 26 goals in their last seven matches before arriving in the French capital.

They went ahead inside five minutes here as Matias Soule cut the ball back from the byline and Spanish defender Hermoso was on hand to convert.

Roma had blown even more promising leads already this season, though, losing 4-3 at home to Real Madrid after leading 3-1 with eight minutes left, and then going down 3-2 at Old Trafford despite being 2-0 ahead at half-time.

Ukrainian defender Zabarnyi levelled just after the half-hour mark as he found space at the near post to head in Senny Mayulu's corner.

Evan Ndicka headed just off-target for Roma late in the first half and Niccolo Pisilli forced a good stop from Matvei Safonov early in the second half.

Joao Neves then headed agonisingly wide for PSG as he arrived unmarked in the area to meet a Nuno Mendes cross, before Dembele was introduced for the hosts in place of the ineffective Ferran Torres.

Moments after that PSG won a penalty when Achraf Hakimi stormed into the Roma box only to be pulled down by Wesley.

The French side had missed four penalties in the Champions League since the start of last season, but Dembele did score in the final against Arsenal in May.

He kept a cool head to convert his fifth goal of the campaign, but PSG could not make it five straight Champions League wins this season.

Malen entered the fray for Roma midway through the second half and looked on as Dembele was denied a brilliant solo goal by a Mile Svilar save.

Roma then won a penalty following a VAR check after Vitinha blocked a Soule shot with a raised hand in the box.

Up stepped Malen to score his 17th goal of a prolific campaign, boosting Roma's hopes of reaching the knockout phase.

AFP