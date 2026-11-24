The Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong held a memorial mass on Wednesday evening to honor the 168 people killed in the Wang Fuk Court blaze ahead of the tragedy's first anniversary, with bereaved relatives reading out every victim's name aloud during the service.

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Presided over by Father Dominic Chan at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Caine Road, the service drew more than 200 attendees, while several plainclothes police officers were seen monitoring the area outside the church.

Before the mass began, the church choir sang hymns and offered prayers for the deceased, whose names were displayed at the center of the sanctuary and printed in digital liturgy booklets.

Victims remembered as individuals, not statistics

Delivering his homily, Chan described the deadly blaze as a collective trauma and said the memorial aimed to bring mourners together so families and residents would not feel pressured to put on a brave front, drawing strength instead through shared grief and mutual support.

"Love does not end with death," Chan said, explaining that reading all 168 names one by one affirmed that those who perished were not merely a collective statistic, but irreplaceable human lives.

Referring to a disaster caused by human negligence and systemic failings, Chan added that human lives must never be treated as disposable figures, urging society to offer tangible care to affected households and push for stronger residential safety standards.

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Bereaved pastor says time has not healed all wounds

During the tribute segment, Pastor Lam of the Diamond Church of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Hong Kong, who lost three relatives in the fire, spoke on behalf of bereaved families. She noted that Wednesday would have been the birthday of one of her late relatives, leaving an emptiness at not being able to offer birthday wishes in person.

Admitting that "time has not washed everything away," Lam shared that she has battled insomnia every night over the past year—pushing through work by day to support her family before breaking down in tears alone at night.

She added that affected households have been exhausted not only by grief, but also by overwhelming practical burdens ranging from rehousing and funeral arrangements to complex probate procedures. Still, she urged neighbors and relatives not to feel guilty for still grieving, reminding them that while fire could claim lives, it could not destroy the love and memories they shared. Four bereaved family members then took turns reading out the names of all 168 victims.

Da lived at Wang Fuk Court for more than 30 years

Community bonds help survivors move forward

Da, a former Wang Sun House resident who lived at Wang Fuk Court for more than 30 years before relocating to Kowloon after the fire, said hearing the names of her neighbors read aloud was the most moving part of the ceremony and conveyed deep respect for the dead.

She recalled feeling distressed whenever she rode past the charred estate in the months after the tragedy, saying her emotions only began to settle recently after rain washed away the soot on the exterior walls. Crediting neighborly solidarity for helping her cope, she noted that "some experiences can only be understood by fellow estate residents without needing much explanation," and urged the public to give grieving families space to heal at their own pace.