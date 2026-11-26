Read More
MTR's world first solution for building Hung Shui Kiu Station
25-11-2026 06:00 HKT
MTR to offer half-fare discounts on Thank You Day this Sat
22-10-2026 17:26 HKT
More East Rail and High Speed Rail services for Chung Yeung holiday
14-10-2026 18:02 HKT
MTR apologizes after two Lam Tin station disruptions in under 15 hours
14-10-2026 15:13 HKT
Taishan Station added to HK-Zhanjiang high-speed rail route
11-10-2026 17:01 HKT
Jollibee founder buys Mid-Levels luxury flat for $160.75m
24-11-2026 20:48 HKT
97 arrested in $130m building maintenance bid-rigging bust
24-11-2026 01:02 HKT