Train services on the MTR's Tuen Ma Line have been adjusted due to an equipment fault involving an engineering train at Tin Shui Wai station, adding 10 to 15 minutes to normal waiting times on Thursday morning.

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According to the MTR Corporation, journeys between Tuen Mun and Yuen Long are expected to take approximately 25 minutes while rail staff work to resolve the fault.

The rail operator added that free shuttle buses are being arranged as soon as possible and will arrive shortly to assist affected commuters.