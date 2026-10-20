Eurostar rail services between France and Britain were disrupted on Wednesday after a surprise strike by workers forced several train cancellations, the operator said.

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"Today's cancellations are due to an unexpected strike," Eurostar posted on X in response to a user, adding that services were affected "in both directions" between Paris and London.

"We advise you to change your journey for a different date of travel," it said in a travel advisory on its website.

Affected passengers will be able to rebook their journey or receive a full refund, Eurostar said, apologising for the disruption.

Eurostar also called on trade unions to continue discussions directly with the company, which it said remained open to "constructive dialogue", without specifying who exactly was striking or the reasons why.

In addition to its flagship Paris-London route through the Channel Tunnel, which opened in November 1994, Eurostar also serves destinations in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Some of those services were also showing delays on Wednesday morning.

AFP