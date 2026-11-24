Hong Kong residents have raised alarm over potential identity theft and money laundering risks after discovering unfamiliar accounts registered under their Home Return Permits on the mainland version of WeChat Pay, prompting operator Weixin Pay to clarify that funds across linked accounts are managed independently.

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Using the mainland digital wallet Weixin Pay requires real-name verification with a Home Return Permit, with each permit allowed to link up to five accounts. A recent television report found that among eight staff members tested, three discovered two unfamiliar accounts registered under their permits—including one colleague who had never previously activated a mainland wallet or completed real-name verification.

Scores of netizens later shared on social media platform Threads that checking their accounts revealed unauthorized profiles bearing simplified Chinese characters, Thai usernames, or commercial store names, urging others to inspect their settings and immediately unlink unknown profiles.

Forged documents exploit lack of photo database

Explaining how fraudsters bypass real-name checks and facial recognition, Francis Fong Po-kiu, honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, said syndicates often acquire dormant accounts created before real-name rules took effect and bind them to stolen personal data.

Because mainland platforms lack access to Hong Kong's official government portrait database, scammers can fabricate counterfeit permits combining a victim's real permit details with their own photograph, allowing them to pass facial verification using their own face. Fong advised residents to obscure their portraits and write "COPY" across lines on document copies submitted to travel agencies or other organizations.

Lawyer warns of money laundering liability

Solicitor Eric Chan Pak-ho warned that digital wallets function much like bank accounts and can be exploited by syndicates to receive scam proceeds and launder illicit funds, leaving the registered permit holder vulnerable to police investigation or arrest if traced by authorities.

He urged anyone discovering unauthorized accounts to take three steps to protect themselves: submit a written complaint to the platform to keep a record, report the matter to police, and file a disclosure with the Joint Financial Intelligence Unit if suspicious transactions appear on the account.

Weixin Pay says funds are segregated

In response to media inquiries, Weixin Pay said user fund and account security remains its top priority, noting that strict identity verification checks are enforced during account registration and transactions so others cannot arbitrarily bind or operate an account.

The company emphasized that funds under each real-name verified account are managed independently and are not interconnected, meaning inactive or unfamiliar accounts do not compromise the balance of a user's primary wallet. Users who spot unrecognized accounts can follow on-screen instructions to close them without affecting their active account, it added, reminding the public to safeguard personal information and never lend out their credentials.