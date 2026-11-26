Bayern Munich suffered their first defeat of the season on Wednesday, losing 2-1 at Lille in the Champions League as a tough week for the German giants worsened.

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Dayot Upamecano opened the scoring for Bayern but Ayase Ueda levelled for Lille before a horror Aleksandar Pavlovic own goal gifted the hosts victory.

Bayern were the only club in Europe's top-five leagues yet to have lost a match in any competition this season but came unstuck against a Lille side who entered the game second last in the table.

The defeat continued a terrible past few days for Bayern, who lost star striker Harry Kane for several months to a serious ankle injury on Friday and then had Michael Olise ruled out with a foot complaint.

Coach Vincent Kompany, who himself returned this week after a month out with meningeal irritation, brought Jamal Musiala off the bench for the last 15 minutes.

Musiala has found himself in the headlines this week after several members of Bayern's hierarchy called for the 23-year-old to take a pay cut as he battles a neurological condition, drawing fierce condemnation from player unions.

The defeat in France left Bayern 15th in the Champions League table with three games remaining, while Lille's first win moved them to within two points of the knockout places.

Karl fills in up front

Bayern's forward line included just one recognised forward in 18-year-old winger Lennart Karl.

The 1.68-metre tall Karl led the attack, with Kompany naming three defenders behind him.

Bayern centre-back Upamecano, a striker in his youth, on Tuesday laughed off suggestions he may play up front despite scoring in two of his past four Bundesliga games.

But with 15 minutes gone, the France defender channeled the injured Kane when he rose high to head in Bayern's opener from a Tom Bischof corner.

Bayern controlled the game until half-time but were fortunate when VAR intervened to disallow a Ueda goal early in the second half for a foul on Joshua Kimmich.

The Japan striker did not have to wait long to get on the scoresheet though.

Just after the hour mark, Ueda guided a Nathan Ngoy pass across goal and into the bottom corner.

Lille were ahead just four minutes later when Pavlovic chopped an Ethan Mbappe shot into his own goal in comical fashion.

The younger Mbappe broke through on the counter and scuffed his shot against the post with the goalkeeper beaten, only for Pavlovic to bundle it into his own net before sinking his face into his hands.

Kompany brought on Musiala and Luis Diaz, the latter playing his first game in more than a month, but Bayern were unable to find an equaliser as Lille held on for a memorable victory.

AFP