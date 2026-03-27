The Hong Kong Arts Festival Society has reported a cybersecurity breach to police and the privacy watchdog after unauthorized third parties gained access to its main website earlier this week, potentially exposing the personal data of several thousand advance ticket buyers.

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In a statement issued on Wednesday, the society said it detected unauthorized access to its main website on Monday, November 23, and has notified both the police and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data while offering sincere apologies over the incident.

Preliminary findings from a joint investigation with its outsourced website service and cloud hosting contractor suggest that the customer data of several thousand patrons who purchased advance bookings for the 55th Hong Kong Arts Festival may have been unlawfully viewed.

The organizer said it has implemented immediate measures to prevent further unauthorized access and has notified potentially affected ticket buyers via email. It pledged to cooperate fully with authorities and take appropriate steps to prevent similar breaches in the future.

The festival's main website remained offline early Thursday morning, displaying a notice stating that services were temporarily suspended for system maintenance.