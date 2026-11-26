The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq retreated on Wednesday amid an AI-related selloff, but finished well off the day's lows as bargain hunters stepped in ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

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The Dow finished higher.

The Nasdaq fell more than 4% early in the session as the selloff in AI-related stocks and new US tariff proposals hit sentiment.

"There are all these potential headwinds, but then there's also a certain amount of conditioning of buying on the dip, and that's part of what we're seeing," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president and adviser for Wealthspire Advisors in Westport, Connecticut.

"The broad selloffs tend to kind of throw the baby out with the bathwater. Investors are taking advantage of some of those discrepancies," he said.

Technology .SPLRCT and consumer discretionary .SPLRCD fell 1% each and led declines among S&P 500 sectors, while materials .SPLRCM and real estate .SPLRCR led gainers. Value stocks outperformed growth, with the Russell 1000 value index .RLV up 0.4% and the Russell 1000 growth index .RLG down 0.8%.

Wall Street has been roiled this month, partly because of worries about AI leader Nvidia NVDA.O. Jensen Huang resigned as CEO earlier this month, but the company's board reinstated him on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite is down 7.3% for the month.

"This has broadly been a more sentiment-driven type of selloff," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management.

At the same time, for some companies from a price-to-earnings perspective, "things are starting to look more attractive," he said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 164.25 points, or 0.33%, to 50,182.95, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 18.31 points, or 0.25%, to 7,182.78 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 147.73 points, or 0.62%, to 23,585.80.

The market will be closed on Thursday and will close early on Friday.

AI WORRIES LINGER

Nvidia shares fell 3.9% and an index of semiconductors .SOX was off 0.7%, while shares of Amazon AMZN.O fell 3.1%. On the plus side, PC maker HP HPQ.N gained 11.5% after it reported fourth-quarter revenue and profit above analysts' estimates.

Fears of increased regulatory scrutiny of the AI sector following the Democratic sweep in the US midterm elections have added to worries about AI stocks. Early in the day, the Nasdaq 100 .NDX briefly fell 20% from its record closing high, flirting with bear-market territory.

New tariffs could cloud the outlook for investors grappling with the prospect of interest rates staying higher for longer, as inflation has accelerated and oil prices have risen steadily due to the Iran war.

The US proposed tariffs on goods from 14 trading partners to combat what it calls structural excess industrial capacity, reviving global trade tensions.

In addition, investors digested data showing the US economy grew much faster than initially estimated in the third quarter, while inflation increased further in October, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates next month and again in early 2027.

"Tariffs are somewhat responsible for inflation ... so that's actually being counterproductive to what the Fed is trying to do," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

Volume was lower than average for part of the session. Trading on US exchanges ended at about 22 billion shares.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.04-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. There were 54 new highs and 629 new lows on the NYSE.On the Nasdaq, 2,902 stocks rose and 2,009 fell as advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.44-to-1 ratio.The S&P 500 posted 20 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 44 new highs and 479 new lows.

Reuters