Gold pared earlier losses but hovered near a more than one-year low on Wednesday after strong US inflation data failed to assuage concerns surrounding the Federal Reserve's rate-hike path.

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Spot gold XAU=fell 0.2% to $3,547.29 per ounce by 2:19 p.m. ET (1919 GMT), hitting its lowest level since August 2025 earlier in the session.

The metal earlier fell below the key $3,500 level for the first time since September 2025.

US gold futures for December delivery GCcv1 dropped 0.5% to $3,546.

US inflation rose further in October, with the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rising 0.3% after an unrevised 0.5% gain in September, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Wednesday.

"With inflationary pressures remaining significantly above the Fed target, the likelihood continues that the Fed will raise interest rates moving forward, which adds pressure to gold," David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures, said.

"That's been one of the main themes that remains a headwind for the gold market, and today's PCE data did nothing to allay those concerns."

Elevated rates tend to diminish the attractiveness of non-yielding gold relative to interest-bearing assets.

Markets have fully priced in a rate hike at the US central bank's December policy meeting, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool. The Fed last raised rates in September.

Spot gold prices have tumbled roughly 37% since hitting a record high earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the main US indexes tumbled, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling 4%, as persistent selling in AI-linked stocks and fresh US tariff proposals hit sentiment amid mounting doubt over whether the debt-fueled AI boom can generate sufficient returns. .N/

US President Donald Trump reignited global trade tensions by proposing new tariffs on major trading powers including China, undeterred in his protectionist push by his Republican Party's losses in the midterm elections.

Among other metals, spot silver XAG= fell 0.5% to $40.68 per ounce, hitting its lowest level since August 2025 earlier.Platinum XPT= fell 0.7% to $1,266.58, earlier touching its lowest since June 2025, while palladium XPD= inched up 0.8% to $860.22, after earlier hitting its lowest since 2017.

Reuters