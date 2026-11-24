Jollibee founder Tony Tan Caktiong reportedly bought a four-bedroom flat with a parking space at Grenville House in Mid-Levels for HK$160.75 million, or nearly HK$48,000 per square foot.

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The high-floor unit in Block F, measuring 3,349 sq ft with two ensuites, changed hands early last month. Transaction records showed the buyer was an overseas-registered firm, Love Peace Harmony, with documents signed by "Tony Tan Caktiong," matching the Philippine-Chinese entrepreneur's name.

The previous owner bought the flat and parking space in 2006 for HK$37.2 million, booking a paper profit of HK$123.55 million, or more than 330 percent, after holding the property for about 20 years.

Tan founded the Philippine fast-food group in 1978, expanded into Hong Kong in 1996 and took full control of local dim sum chain Tim Ho Wan in 2024.

Nick Cheung's $132m sale

In May, award-winning Hong Kong actor Nick Cheung Ka-fai sold a 3,366 sq ft four-bedroom high-floor unit at Grenville House for HK$132 million, or about HK$39,216 per sq ft. Cheung held the flat for about nine years and booked a paper profit of just HK$1 million on the deal.

Completed in 1971, the Mid-Levels estate is more than 50 years old and remains popular with political, business and entertainment figures for its privacy and large layouts.