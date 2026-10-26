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NEWS

Morning Recap - October 26, 2026

NEWS
33 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

 

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Man dies after suspected fall from window while fleeing police raid in Mong Kok

A man died after apparently falling from a window while trying to flee a police raid at a tenement building in Mong Kok on Sunday night.

 

(Video) Dashcam captures white car driving against traffic on Tuen Mun Road

A 15-second dashcam video circulating on social media shows a white private car apparently driving against traffic on Tuen Mun Road towards Tsuen Wan, narrowly avoiding a yellow van and the camera car.

HKUST medical school team revealed, former HKU medicine vice-dean joins as senior associate dean

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, which is preparing to establish the city's third medical school, has recruited new talent, with updated online information showing that Anskar Leung Yu-hung, former vice-dean (human capital) of the University of Hong Kong's medical faculty, has joined as senior associate dean of the new medical school.

(Video) 3-vehicle crash on Ting Kok Road in Tai Po injures 2, wrong-way driver blamed

Two men were injured in a three-vehicle crash after a car was seen driving against traffic on Ting Kok Road towards Tai Mei Tuk in Tai Po early on Sunday.

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Customs seizes HK$1.3m cocaine at HK airport, mainland man arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested a 39-year-old mainland male passenger at Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday after seizing about 2.2 kilogrammes of suspected cocaine with an estimated market value of about HK$1.3 million.

(Video) Man restrained by multiple police officers in Mong Kok street

A man in a dark top was seen being pinned to the ground by police officers in the middle of a road in Mong Kok, in a video circulating online.

Woman reports $600,000 jewellery theft from Robinson Road flat, police hunt for 37-year-old helper

A 56-year-old woman has reported the theft of about HK$600,000 worth of jewellery from her flat on Robinson Road in Mid-Levels.

Traffic at new Huanggang Port very busy, police urge travellers to allow extra time

Police have urged travellers heading to the new Huanggang Port to allow extra time, with traffic at the Hong Kong-side building very busy on Sunday night.

Fairview Park house in Yuen Long burgled, $349,000 in valuables stolen

A 68-year-old woman has reported the theft of about HK$349,000 worth of valuables from her house in Fairview Park, Yuen Long, on Sunday night.

World/China

Brazil pauses presidential vote count after Supreme Court extends voting hours

Brazil's Supreme Court allowed some polling stations to extend voting in the country's presidential election by two hours on Sunday, leading the electoral authority to pause a vote count that had already started publishing early-stage results.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Zelensky says trilateral US-Ukraine-Russia meeting to take place in November

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said that a trilateral meeting between Kyiv, Washington and Moscow would take place in November aiming to restart stalled peace talks.

Saudis say Riyadh airport partly reopens despite renewed Houthi threats

Saudi Arabia said its main airport resumed operations at two terminals on Sunday even as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis vowed to keep striking the facility, which they called a "military target".

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado returns to Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has returned to the South American nation after nearly a year outside the country, she said on social media on Sunday.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sport

Carrick unsure over Man Utd future after Bournemouth loss

Michael Carrick said he will do what is best for Manchester United after a 3-0 demolition by Bournemouth plunged his future as manager into doubt on Sunday.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Man Utd battered by Bournemouth to leave Carrick on the brink

Manchester United slumped further into crisis with a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday that plunged Michael Carrick's future as manager into doubt.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Isak extends hot streak as Liverpool sink Brighton

Alexander Isak extended his hot streak in Liverpool's 2-0 win against Brighton on Sunday, with Pascal Gross's own goal followed by Isak's latest strike.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Pioneering the global green transition: Hong Kong's dual role as innovator and financier

The commencement of the Belt and Road Green Innovation Conference and the 21st Eco Expo Asia this week marks a watershed moment in Hong Kong's sustainable development trajectory. By concurrently hosting these premier environmental forums, the city is aggressively consolidating its strategic position as the primary nexus for green technology and sustainable finance in the Asia-Pacific region. This powerful synergy between high-level policy dialogue and a bustling international trade floor perfectly illustrates how Hong Kong is translating global climate mandates into tangible economic opportunities.

Opinion

Reckoning ahead as tainted Trump brand threatens GOP odds | American Lens | Michael Chugani

America is a country holding its breath. Just eight days remain before the most seismic congressional midterm elections in recent memory. I am currently not in the United States, but my relatives tell me the suspense gets more palpable with each passing day until the November 3 elections.

Don't overlook the 'Power Premium' supporting US Treasuries | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

Many investors rely on the debt-to-GDP ratio to assess the outlook for a country's bonds. However, this approach is incomplete, as a country's attractiveness to bond investors depends on more than its debt-to-GDP ratio. One factor that is frequently overlooked is the 'Power Premium.'

Future of bone repair: HKTDC helps SDIP Innovations secure HK launchpad | Market Pulse | HKTDC

Every year, more than 25 million people undergo procedures to repair bones damaged or lost through injury, surgery, or disease, including around 2.5 million in China.

SDIP Innovations Hong Kong general manager Stephanie Nemec, right, presents its bone filler innovation at HKTDC’s Asia Summit on
SDIP Innovations Hong Kong general manager Stephanie Nemec, right, presents its bone filler innovation at HKTDC’s Asia Summit on
recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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