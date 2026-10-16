(Video) Man restrained by multiple police officers in Mong Kok street

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2 more arrested in Mong Kok drug den crackdown
16-10-2026 00:59 HKT
(Video) 3 women arrested after fight at Mong Kok nail salon
12-10-2026 03:02 HKT
Fire at Mong Kok guesthouse, about 20 evacuated
30-09-2026 04:02 HKT
Watch shop splashed with red paint in Mong Kok
24-08-2026 04:48 HKT
Mong Kok card shop scam nets $1.47m from 44 victims, 3 arrested
20-08-2026 04:28 HKT
Screen glitches and cracked displays plague Apple's iPhone Duo launch
24-10-2026 18:45 HKT
Woman injured by falling banana in Kwun Tong
18 hours ago
Govt to unveil ride-hailing licenses and 10,000 vehicle permit scheme in Nov
24-10-2026 20:04 HKT