(Video) Man restrained by multiple police officers in Mong Kok street

A man in a dark top was seen being pinned to the ground by police officers in the middle of a road in Mong Kok, in a video circulating online.

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The footage showed several uniformed and plain-clothes officers restraining the man at the junction of Dundas Street and Reclamation Street, pressing him onto a yellow box junction. They then moved him off the road to the pavement outside an empty shop and set up a cordon.

The video showed the man sitting on the ground inside the cordon guarded by officers. One officer helped him put his shoes back on, and another searched him.

The man became agitated at one point, and officers raised their voices to tell him to cooperate. Bystanders stopped to watch, with one woman asking: "What's he doing? Smuggling drugs?"

The footage did not show why the man was restrained, and it could not be confirmed whether drugs were involved.