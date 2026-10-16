Man dies after suspected fall from window while fleeing police raid in Mong Kok

A man died after apparently falling from a window while trying to flee a police raid at a tenement building in Mong Kok on Sunday night.

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Police received a report from a passer-by around 9pm of a suspected fall outside 371-395 Reclamation Street. Officers and paramedics found a man unconscious and rushed him to Kwong Wah Hospital, where he later died.

Sources said officers from the Organised Crime and Triad Bureau were conducting an operation at a building at 371 Reclamation Street, a tenement block about eight to nine storeys tall, and broke into a unit to search it. It is suspected the man tried to climb out of a window to evade the operation and fell.

Police took 21 men and women from the unit back to a police station for investigation, with police tactical unit officers deployed for support. Police are investigating.