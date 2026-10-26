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FOOTBALL

Isak extends hot streak as Liverpool sink Brighton

FOOTBALL
56 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Alexander Isak extended his hot streak in Liverpool's 2-0 win against Brighton on Sunday as Reds boss Andoni Iraola savoured his first Premier League victory at Anfield.

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Iraola's side struck twice in quick succession in the first half, with Pascal Gross's own goal followed by Isak's latest strike.

Isak has netted six times in seven league games this season and has three goals in his last four matches.

After a turbulent debut season following his acrimonious move from Newcastle, the Sweden striker is finally beginning to repay his A￡125 million ($167 million) fee.

It was a welcome first taste of top-flight success at Anfield for Iraola, who had failed to win his first three league games on Merseyside since arriving from Bournemouth in the close season.

The Spaniard, who had won Champions League and League Cup games at Anfield, has led Liverpool to four successive victories in all competitions since the chastening 3-0 home defeat against Manchester City.

Liverpool have climbed to fourth place, just one point behind third-placed Brighton after inflicting the high-flying Seagulls' second league loss this term.

The Reds are six points behind leaders City as they eye a potential title challenge.

Liverpool were winless in their previous five home league matches dating back to last season, drawing four times and losing once.
But they put Brighton to the sword in composed fashion, stopping the visitors' recent goal blitz after they arrived at Anfield as the league's top scorers.

Brighton should have taken an early lead when Diego Gomez's pass caught out Virgil van Dijk and Gross crossed to Yasin Ayari, who fired wastefully over with the goal at his mercy.

Rampant Reds

Liverpool took full advantage of that escape to open the scoring in the 17th minute.

Ronald Araujo's buccaneering run and cross into the Brighton area picked out Florian Wirtz for a powerful strike that took a hefty deflection off Gross as it whistled into the bottom corner.

Cody Gakpo nearly doubled Liverpool's lead moments later with a rising drive that Bart Verbruggen tipped over.

Liverpool were rampant and it was no surprise when Isak bagged their second goal in the 21st minute.

Iraola opted for Bradley Barcola and Gakpo on the flanks despite Rio Ngumoha's virtuoso performance in the midweek win against Villarreal.

And Barcola repaid that faith when he sprinted onto a long pass from Reds keeper Alisson Becker and guided a cross into Isak for a clinical close-range finish.

Isak has scored in three consecutive league appearances for the first time since January 2025 for Newcastle.

He was denied a fourth by Lewis Dunk's last-ditch block after the Sweden striker took aim from Wirtz's pass.

Liverpool kept pushing and Araujo's blast forced a superb save from Verbruggen just before half-time.

The announcement that Liverpool's troubled rivals Manchester United were losing to Bournemouth brought huge cheers from the Kop at the interval.

It was that kind of day for Liverpool, who comfortably held their lead in the second half despite losing Wirtz to an injury.
Iraola's men are hitting their stride after an inconsistent start to the season.

Now come a pair of intriguing tests as Chelsea visit Anfield in the League Cup fourth round on Wednesday before second-placed Arsenal arrive for a crucial clash on November 1.

AFP

LiverpoolPremier League

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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