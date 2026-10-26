(Video) Dashcam captures white car driving against traffic on Tuen Mun Road

A 15-second dashcam video circulating on social media shows a white private car apparently driving against traffic on Tuen Mun Road towards Tsuen Wan, narrowly avoiding a yellow van and the camera car.

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The footage was filmed around 12.34am on Monday. The camera car was travelling in the fast lane towards Tsuen Wan when, near a large noise barrier in Sham Tseng, a white private car suddenly appeared head-on, apparently driving against traffic. Vehicles ahead slowed down and the camera car flashed its headlights.

The white car then cut into the middle lane, where a yellow van was travelling. The van swerved left to avoid it, and the white car narrowly missed it. The camera car also slowed and passed the white car. A woman in the car was heard exclaiming: "What's going on? Is he crazy?"

It was not known whether a collision occurred or anyone was injured. Netizens expressed disbelief at how the white car ended up driving against traffic, with one saying "he kept going even with cars coming head-on — impressive."