Reckoning ahead as tainted Trump brand threatens GOP odds | American Lens | Michael Chugani

America is a country holding its breath. Just eight days remain before the most seismic congressional midterm elections in recent memory. I am currently not in the United States, but my relatives tell me the suspense gets more palpable with each passing day until the November 3 elections.
Which political party will win? The Republican Party which now controls both Houses of Congress with slim majorities? Or the Democratic Party which is riding high in the polls by targeting President Donald Trump’s sinking popularity?
It is a remarkable resurgence for Democrats who languished in the political wilderness after Trump defeated their candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election and the Republicans won control of Congress.
Their comeback trail is fueled by the anger many voters have of Trump’s policies, particularly his Iran war, trade tariffs, and healthcare. These policies have hiked the price of necessities such as groceries, gasoline, and seeing a doctor.
One new poll shows Trump’s approval is just 33 percent. Another shows 75 percent of Americans described the Trump economy as poor, and 59 percent now prefer Democrats controlling Congress.
Trump loyalists who voted for him three times – in 2016 when he defeated Hillary Clinton, 2020 when he lost to Joe Biden, and 2024 when he beat Kamala Harris – now feel betrayed.
He made numerous campaign promises to lower prices and end wars. Trump loyalists believed him, helping him win a second term. But since taking office in January of last year, Trump has attacked Iran, launched a trade war, and is accused of corruption involving him and his family.
Some Trump loyalists told the media they will either sit out the congressional elections or vote for Democrats. Trump is painfully aware that Democrats are poised to win the House of Representatives and possibly even the Senate.
Democrats in control of Congress would be disastrous for Trump. He and his family would face numerous congressional investigations into alleged corruption. Trump made over US$2 billion (HK$15.6 billion) through his cryptocurrency, meme coins, and other dealings last year. He also accepted a US$400 million luxury Boeing 747 from Qatar, a gift that is considered highly unethical.
A recent Fox News poll found 88 percent of registered voters are extremely or very concerned about government corruption, edging out issues like high prices and inflation.
Even though Trump is not on the ballot in congressional elections, Democrats are gleefully linking his deep unpopularity to their Republican opponents.
Michael Chugani is a longtime journalist who has worked in Hong Kong, the US, and London