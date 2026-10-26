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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Zelensky says trilateral US-Ukraine-Russia meeting to take place in November

WORLD
21 mins ago
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said that a trilateral meeting between Kyiv, Washington and Moscow would take place in November aiming to restart stalled peace talks.

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"We are ready to talk. If it's a territorial issue, it must be addressed at a leadership level. Other issues fall within the remit of the technical groups. All this can therefore be discussed in November," Zelensky said in an interview with Ukrainian television.

On Friday Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a trilateral meeting was planned to take place in the United Arab Emirates in November.

The announcements came amid intensified diplomatic efforts by US President Donald Trump's administration.

His envoy Steve Witkoff met on Tuesday with Zelensky and European leaders in Oslo, before meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Following the meetings, both Kyiv and Moscow voiced their readiness to resume direct talks mediated by Washington.

AFP

russia-ukraine warTrumpPutinZelensky

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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