Zelensky says trilateral US-Ukraine-Russia meeting to take place in November

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Trump says US may do another military operation against Iran
24-10-2026 16:33 HKT
US, South Korean officials see little chance of Trump-Kim meeting this year
23-10-2026 14:40 HKT
Judge orders Trump to give deposition in BBC lawsuit by Dec 11
23-10-2026 09:56 HKT
Iran's Guards threaten to hit US bases in retaliation for Hormuz escorts
23-10-2026 00:42 HKT
UN expert urges Indonesia to reconsider involvement in Trump's Gaza board
22-10-2026 20:22 HKT
Targeted by Trump, ICC in running for top EU rights prize
22-10-2026 18:45 HKT
Screen glitches and cracked displays plague Apple's iPhone Duo launch
24-10-2026 18:45 HKT
Woman injured by falling banana in Kwun Tong
19 hours ago